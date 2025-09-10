The Karoline Leavitt And Michael Strahan Drama, Explained
When President Donald Trump returned to office to begin his second term, Trump and his ego-boosting team were determined to shake things up. One of the first mandates imposed was a seemingly strict return-to-office policy that rattled many long-time federal workers. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy wrote a little piece for the Wall Street Journal in January 2025 that confirmed the move was essentially a way to initiate "a wave of voluntary terminations." While this might be a cute tactic to circumvent having to pay severance to employees, many saw it for what it was — a deliberate way to begin culling qualified workers.
One such person to point this out was "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan, who did his best to go toe to toe with longtime MAGA fan and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Unfortunately, Strahan fumbled a bit and let Leavitt run away with a brutal response, as can be seen in a January 2025 video posted to X, formerly Twitter.
Karoline Leavitt just took another soul on live TV.
Michael Strahan made the dumbest point in history and she didn't let it slide.
While Strahan had good reason to press Leavitt on the policy, his question of, "Is there any concern that we risk losing people ... like doctors and ... scientists," felt slightly misguided. This allowed room for Leavitt to clap back with a solid, "Well, most doctors who work in actual hospitals and medical institutions have to show up to the office." This exchange was one of Leavitt's first real wins in the White House.
Michael Strahan made it easy for Karoline Leavitt to dunk on him
The internet, by and large, took Leavitt's side, with many on X pointing out, "Karoline dropped the COMMON SENSE TRUTH BOMB and someone may need to check on Michael." Others pointed out that Leavitt looked "wonderful at her job!" With the drama beginning with so many taking Leavitt's side on the matter, it's worth pointing out that Strahan possibly asked the wrong question, and might not have provided accurate follow-up, allowing Leavitt to run away with her victory.
Many scientists employed by the federal government work in the field, making it farcical for them to report to an office five days a week. Instead of asking about doctors, Strahan could have asked how those returning to their offices would be accommodated. According to reporting by CNN in March of 2025, those who opted to return to their local offices arrived to spaces that were ill-equipped for their arrival. There were cramped cubicles that made privacy nearly impossible, lack of Wi-Fi, cords on the ground, and even spots that didn't have the power turned back on.
Strahan could have easily asked Leavitt, who might not even live in Washington, D.C. herself, about the roll-out or suggested implications of the return-to-office mandate. Instead, he left ample room for Leavitt to walk all over him, allowing for a possible feud to begin to brew.