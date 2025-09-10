The Karoline Leavitt And Michael Strahan Drama, Explained

When President Donald Trump returned to office to begin his second term, Trump and his ego-boosting team were determined to shake things up. One of the first mandates imposed was a seemingly strict return-to-office policy that rattled many long-time federal workers. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy wrote a little piece for the Wall Street Journal in January 2025 that confirmed the move was essentially a way to initiate "a wave of voluntary terminations." While this might be a cute tactic to circumvent having to pay severance to employees, many saw it for what it was — a deliberate way to begin culling qualified workers.

One such person to point this out was "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan, who did his best to go toe to toe with longtime MAGA fan and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Unfortunately, Strahan fumbled a bit and let Leavitt run away with a brutal response, as can be seen in a January 2025 video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Karoline Leavitt just took another soul on live TV. She's like the fake news' grim reaper. Michael Strahan made the dumbest point in history and she didn't let it slide.

pic.twitter.com/uXaUBftPYp — George (@BehizyTweets) January 29, 2025

While Strahan had good reason to press Leavitt on the policy, his question of, "Is there any concern that we risk losing people ... like doctors and ... scientists," felt slightly misguided. This allowed room for Leavitt to clap back with a solid, "Well, most doctors who work in actual hospitals and medical institutions have to show up to the office." This exchange was one of Leavitt's first real wins in the White House.