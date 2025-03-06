Plastic Surgeon Tells Us Price Tag Of Lauren Sanchez's Cosmetic Procedures

One of the hardest rumors to ignore about Lauren Sánchez would be possible plastic surgery. Dr. Mariano Busso has helped point out where it would make sense for Sánchez to have gone under the knife to preserve her fresh features, but most likely, she's simply full of a lot of filler.

Looking at a throwback photo of Sánchez, Dr. Busso says, "Her cheeks look more natural ... suggesting less or no filler." Considering how youthful and different Sánchez looks in throwback photos with her kids, compared to how round yet angled her face seems to have gotten, this theory tracks. According to Dr. Busso, Sánchez's fuller cheeks "may be due to excessive filler," which can be quite costly. Ranging from "$800-$900 per syringe."

Dr. Busso also pointed out that "You can see she's had lip filler," which would roughly cost the same amount per syringe. However, the noticeable shift in shape of Sánchez's eyebrows could indicate the costliest potential procedure of them all. According to Dr. Busso, a brow lift would average around $10,000. Plus, her forehead and areas around the brows suggest Botox use, which can cost anywhere from $500 to $1000. All in all, considering these procedures happen over time and often require routine maintenance and upkeep, it's very possible that Sánchez has spent over $50,000 to acquire and maintain her youthful glow.

