Lauren Sánchez's Seemingly New Plastic Surgery Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

Journalist Lauren Sánchez has been living large in recent years. As the fiancée of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, there's no doubt that Sánchez can easily afford a lavish lifestyle which would let her go under the knife whenever she pleases, and her gradually altered features convey that she may already have done so. Though there already were signs that Sánchez and Bezos' relationship won't last, we wouldn't have been surprised if the latter had called off their engagement after seeing one of the former's most recent rumored plastic surgery looks.

Sánchez posed for the paparazzi in Cannes for the 2025 Global Gift Gala in a photo the Global Gift Foundation shared on X on May 20. Though she's never publicly confirmed or shot down any plastic surgery rumors, there's no hiding that she's had work done. Her lips show obvious signs she's received either Botox or fillers, and her sculpted nose and chiseled cheekbones further indicate that certain characteristics were manipulated.

Whether in Cannes or other public scenarios, some social media analysts overwhelmingly disapproved of Sánchez's alterations. "Lauren Sanchez's face is so tightly pulled back you can't tell if it's the G-Force or plastic surgery," one X user wrote. Others pointed out that her hyper-manipulated complexion may be a product of her access to Bezos' massive fortune. "Lauren Sánchez got Bezos to pay for an 11 minute girls' trip to space with five other women, and honestly, that probably still cost him less than all of her plastic surgery bills combined," one X user wrote. Just as Sánchez proved money can't always buy good style with her Lauren Boebert-esque, outdated outfit, she also showed not all celebrities use their resources to get the best possible plastic surgery.