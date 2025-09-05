Trump's Age Is On Everyone's Lips After Melania Acts More Like His Caretaker Than His Wife

On the heels of many incidents that have sparked rumors about Donald Trump's lifespan, the president's health once again came into question when he seemingly had a hard time hearing a reporter. The moment — posted on X, formerly Twitter — was captured on Thursday, September 4, at a White House dinner hosted for the biggest names in tech. After a member of the press inquired about Trump's contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Republican politician leaned in, appearing to struggle with hearing them. He then turned to his wife, Melania, in confusion. "If you're going to speak with President Putin in the near future," the first lady reiterated quietly in her husband's ear.

The moment sparked outrage and jokes in the comments of the post. "Hearing is the last thing to go," someone commented, speculating about Trump's declining health. Another lambasted that Trump is too old to be president. More X users couldn't help but assume that Melania was only there as a liaison between the media and Trump — considering she is so frequently absent that there are conspiracies about her using a body double. "This is the only reason he keeps Melania around," one wrote, while another mused, "So Melania is his hearing aid now?!?" One other user labeled the former model a health aid to "grandpa Donny."