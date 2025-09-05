Trump's Age Is On Everyone's Lips After Melania Acts More Like His Caretaker Than His Wife
On the heels of many incidents that have sparked rumors about Donald Trump's lifespan, the president's health once again came into question when he seemingly had a hard time hearing a reporter. The moment — posted on X, formerly Twitter — was captured on Thursday, September 4, at a White House dinner hosted for the biggest names in tech. After a member of the press inquired about Trump's contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Republican politician leaned in, appearing to struggle with hearing them. He then turned to his wife, Melania, in confusion. "If you're going to speak with President Putin in the near future," the first lady reiterated quietly in her husband's ear.
The moment sparked outrage and jokes in the comments of the post. "Hearing is the last thing to go," someone commented, speculating about Trump's declining health. Another lambasted that Trump is too old to be president. More X users couldn't help but assume that Melania was only there as a liaison between the media and Trump — considering she is so frequently absent that there are conspiracies about her using a body double. "This is the only reason he keeps Melania around," one wrote, while another mused, "So Melania is his hearing aid now?!?" One other user labeled the former model a health aid to "grandpa Donny."
Donald Trump's MIA weekend led to viral conspiracies
Last month, Donald Trump was at the center of a hoax surrounding his demise. The hashtag "Trumpdead" began trending on X after the real estate mogul wasn't seen in public for a couple of days. It was only when Trump was photographed at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., that it was confirmed that he was alive. The president addressed the trending social media rumor with the press on September 2, calling it "fake news." "I was very active this Labor Day," he said, citing long-form interviews and golfing as what kept him busy (via NBC). But the premature conspiracies about his death reinforce a bigger concern for his health.
As Trump tries to reason with mounting fears about his vitality, signs are pointing to his decline. Bruising on his hand went viral in August, exploding into a full-blown conspiracy when compared to a similar mark that Queen Elizabeth II had on her hand soon before she died in 2022. His family members aren't helping diminish the rumors, with Don Jr. accidentally exposing his father's lies about knowing that his alleged death was trending on social media — this is leading people to believe Trump is covering something up. And with Melania newly deciding to up her attendance at White House events, it's all the more reason for doubt.