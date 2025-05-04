Melania Trump's Height Once Sent Body Double Conspiracy Theories Into Overdrive

It's practically tradition at this point: Marry a U.S. president, and you inherit a lifetime subscription to a niche internet conspiracy theory that refuses to die. Nancy Reagan had her sex rumors; Hillary Clinton was accused of dozens of murders; and Michelle Obama was apparently not so secretly male. But when it comes to Melania Trump, the most persistent theory is strange and yet also oddly convincing. Fake Melania rumors have simmered for years, with online sleuths pointing to everything from awkward hand-holding to frozen smiles as indisputable evidence.

It doesn't help that Melania and Donald Trump don't exactly seem genuine — even Queen Elizabeth was reportedly suspicious about the Trumps' marriage. But in 2019, it was the first lady's height that really sent the rumor mill into overdrive. During several public appearances, she appeared noticeably shorter than usual, as well as frumpier and more hunched over. And the internet took notice.

It's bizarre that they trot out #FakeMelania, thinking no one will notice. This one's shorter + looks nothing like her! Melania Trump is the same height as Michelle Obama: 5'11"

Barack Obama is 6'1"; Trump *says* he's 6'3", but looks to be as tall as Obama Where's the REAL one? pic.twitter.com/3DqtT02O65 — #PassTheERA, dammit! (@TheMominatrixx) March 9, 2019

One post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which generated thousands of likes, actually placed the "different" looking Melanias side by side, calling out the Trump administration for so blatantly trying to trick the American public. "It's bizarre that they trot out #FakeMelania, thinking no one will notice. This one's shorter + looks nothing like her! [...] Where's the REAL one?" they wrote.