Don Jr. Accidentally Unravels Trump's Lies After Concerns About His Health Reached A Fever Pitch

Over Labor Day weekend 2025, a strange rumor began to percolate within online spaces. After President Donald Trump hadn't been spotted for a few days, coupled with his online presence being strangely mute, many seemed to jump to a devious conclusion — the president must have passed away. Even Vice President JD Vance seemed to react to these rumors in an unsettling way. It got to the point where his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., decided to check in on his father. In an interview on September 3, 2025, with Newsmax, Don Jr. admitted, "I called my father over the weekend," continuing that his call was, "to make sure you're not dead." (Via the Daily Mail) While it is strange to see a member of his family speak out about the president's health, especially since the Trumps have been keeping quiet for so long, Donald made things even weirder.

It would appear that the president had no memory of this phone call when confronted by friendly face Peter Doocy of Fox News. Discussing the virality of Trump's alleged death, Doocy asked the "The Apprentice" host, "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?" The president responded with, "I didn't see that," which feels hard to believe. Donald also went on to defend his physicality by saying, "I was very active this Labor Day. I had heard that [rumor], but I didn't hear it to this extent."

Between Don Jr.'s admission that he did inform his dad of this trend and Donald's own wishy-washy response, it seems hard to believe that the president wasn't fully unaware of the alarming rumor. Besides, Donald's mounting health issues point towards a shifting narrative around the president's vitality.