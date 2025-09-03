Don Jr. Accidentally Unravels Trump's Lies After Concerns About His Health Reached A Fever Pitch
Over Labor Day weekend 2025, a strange rumor began to percolate within online spaces. After President Donald Trump hadn't been spotted for a few days, coupled with his online presence being strangely mute, many seemed to jump to a devious conclusion — the president must have passed away. Even Vice President JD Vance seemed to react to these rumors in an unsettling way. It got to the point where his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., decided to check in on his father. In an interview on September 3, 2025, with Newsmax, Don Jr. admitted, "I called my father over the weekend," continuing that his call was, "to make sure you're not dead." (Via the Daily Mail) While it is strange to see a member of his family speak out about the president's health, especially since the Trumps have been keeping quiet for so long, Donald made things even weirder.
It would appear that the president had no memory of this phone call when confronted by friendly face Peter Doocy of Fox News. Discussing the virality of Trump's alleged death, Doocy asked the "The Apprentice" host, "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?" The president responded with, "I didn't see that," which feels hard to believe. Donald also went on to defend his physicality by saying, "I was very active this Labor Day. I had heard that [rumor], but I didn't hear it to this extent."
Between Don Jr.'s admission that he did inform his dad of this trend and Donald's own wishy-washy response, it seems hard to believe that the president wasn't fully unaware of the alarming rumor. Besides, Donald's mounting health issues point towards a shifting narrative around the president's vitality.
Donald Trump's claim he didn't know the internet was talking about him doesn't add up
As unfiltered photos of Donald Trump begin to reveal his true age, it has become a bit of a sport to speculate on the wellness of the president. With alarming trends like the poorly smeared makeup on Trump's hand to cover up unexplained bruising, it seems that the president is getting a bit cagey with how he presents himself to the world. There's been footage of Trump trying to hide his hand, which has led the general public to wonder what on earth is going on with the president.
With Trump being a fairly online individual, it would track that he would have seen the rumors bouncing around on social media. Trump himself — or someone managing his social media — must have picked up on the rumors as he made a strange post to Truth Social. Not only was the post written with lowercase letters and an em dash, things that aren't typical for a Trump post, but the image was clearly supposed to be proof of life. However, to make matters messy, online sleuths deduced that the image was from August 23, 2025, not over Labor Day weekend (via the Daily Mail).
Perhaps this was why Donald Trump Jr. wanted to attempt to smooth things over by making a joke about essentially performing a wellness check. While it was a bit cringeworthy, it still doesn't compare to the time Don Jr. called his dad hot. Perhaps letting his oldest son handle PR dust-ups isn't the best route, especially if Donald is just going to misremember events to the press anyway.