Ainsley Earhardt Is Almost Unrecognizable In Old Video From Her Early Fox News Days

Ainsley Earhardt became synonymous with the news talk show "Fox & Friends" after she first joined the series in 2016. However, she originally anchored a different version of the show earlier in her career. She was once assigned to co-host "Fox & Friends First," which aired at 5:00 AM EST during Earhardt's time on the broadcast. Although she was on the show for a couple of years, it's completely understandable why even the most dedicated fan might not have known about this part of Earhardt's prolific resume. If only because she looked like an entirely different person than the Earhardt many would come to know and love.

On YouTube, a video clip was posted of Earhardt introducing audiences to the debut episode of "Fox & Friends First," which first hit television on March, 5, 2012. But the clip was a stark reminder of how much the Fox News star drastically transformed her appearance. She still rocked the same bright smile she was known for. However, her face was a bit fuller back then. Although a subtle difference, it resulted in a pretty significant change that made her chin more pronounced and her jaw structure look stronger. The news clip also seemed to come from a time when Earhardt didn't emphasize the eyebrows as much, since the edges were much thinner.