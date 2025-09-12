Dana Perino Is Stunning Off-Screen (& She's Aging Like Fine Wine)
Dana Perino has rarely looked anything less than glamorous when in front of the camera, but nobody's perfect, and she's definitely had a few missteps here and there. We can't ignore some of the worst hair and makeup fails Perino's had over the course of her career. That being said, for the most part, the former White House press secretary has shined more often than not when under the studio's bright lights. However, the true test of Perino's stunning transformation is how she looks when she's off the clock. After all, she's already required to look her best when hosting shows like "The Five" or "America's Newsroom." But can she maintain that same dazzling glow when she's not being watched by millions of people? On September, 2022, Perino posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, that proves she can.
In the up-close photo, Perino is smiling while attending a sports game. Her hair is tied back, which is markedly different from the shoulder-length blonde mane she's usually seen wearing down while hosting her programs. She also seems to be either bare-faced in the pic or close to it. If Perino does have on makeup in the pic, her foundation is definitely much lighter than it is on her shows as well. Overall, she clearly took a much more relaxed approach with both her style and appearance in the selfie, but she hasn't lost an ounce of beauty doing so. The zoomed-in shot demonstrates that Perino doesn't just look good from afar.
Dana Perino's up close and personal selfie hints that her routine is working
Given her seemingly eternally youthful appearance, Dana Perino can't escape the plastic surgery explanation. She was 50 around the time she uploaded her selfie on X, formerly Twitter. However, the image revealed that her skin maintained the kind of smoothness and vibrancy that's normally seen in people half her age.The jury's still out on whether or not Perino's been cosmetically enhanced, but when trying to uncover the secret behind her graceful aging, her fitness and beauty regimen shouldn't be ruled out. Perino has previously admitted that being the White House press secretary was devastating for her health. However, she's decided to take much better care of herself since leaving the role in 2009.
According to Page Six, in addition to drinking a lot of water as soon as she wakes up, Perino makes sure to find time for cardio exercise and stretching throughout the day. The commentator also applies several anti-aging products she couldn't have spoken more highly of. So, judging by her photo, it's fair to say that her beauty and training routine are clearly paying off.