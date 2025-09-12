Dana Perino Is Stunning Off-Screen (& She's Aging Like Fine Wine)

Dana Perino has rarely looked anything less than glamorous when in front of the camera, but nobody's perfect, and she's definitely had a few missteps here and there. We can't ignore some of the worst hair and makeup fails Perino's had over the course of her career. That being said, for the most part, the former White House press secretary has shined more often than not when under the studio's bright lights. However, the true test of Perino's stunning transformation is how she looks when she's off the clock. After all, she's already required to look her best when hosting shows like "The Five" or "America's Newsroom." But can she maintain that same dazzling glow when she's not being watched by millions of people? On September, 2022, Perino posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, that proves she can.

In the up-close photo, Perino is smiling while attending a sports game. Her hair is tied back, which is markedly different from the shoulder-length blonde mane she's usually seen wearing down while hosting her programs. She also seems to be either bare-faced in the pic or close to it. If Perino does have on makeup in the pic, her foundation is definitely much lighter than it is on her shows as well. Overall, she clearly took a much more relaxed approach with both her style and appearance in the selfie, but she hasn't lost an ounce of beauty doing so. The zoomed-in shot demonstrates that Perino doesn't just look good from afar.