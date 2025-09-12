Balding Clearly Runs Rampant In The Royal Family (& Harry Wasn't Spared)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not exactly a secret that hair loss is rather pervasive among the men who make up England's royal family. In recent generations, this trend can arguably be traced back to Prince Philip, who — as we'll soon learn — was never particularly known for his strong hairline. Many of Philip and Queen Elizabeth II's descendants have been dealt a similar hand, enjoying full heads of hair during their younger days, only to see it wither away over time, albeit to varying degrees.

Not even Prince Harry — who long seemed to have a much fuller, thicker hair than many of his fellow Windsor men (including older brother Prince William) — has been spared by the sometimes cruel hand of genetics. The Duke of Sussex himself seems acutely aware of the fact that going bald is more likely that not in the House of Windsor, even if the process has been noticeably slower for him. "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, maybe for the first time since we were boys. I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own," Harry wrote in his now-infamous 2023 memoir "Spare."

Was this a potshot on Harry's part, or was he simply acknowledging reality? We'll let you be the judge, but we think we have some pretty convincing evidence that balding simply runs rampant in the royal family.