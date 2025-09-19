HGTV Star Christina Haack's Most Inappropriate Outfits

HGTV's "The Flip Off" star Christina Haack is well known for her design-forward house improvements and creative flair for home renovation, but her outfit choices paint a different picture of the television personality. Haack first stepped into the public eye with her first HGTV show, "Flip or Flop." The series took run-down or worse-for-wear houses and transformed them into stylish, modern homes. Haack established herself as a sophisticated designer with a strong eye for construction trends (even if her dating history has become a spectacle worthy of reality TV all on its own).

Yet despite her knack for styling houses, Haack's personal styling faux pas are hard to excuse or explain. From far-too-formalwear to underdressed 'fits, Haack is no stranger to the occasional inappropriate outfit. And while her killer legs are downright deadly, there are a few looks that stick out as the worst offenders by fashion's standards. Here's just a sampling of Haack's stunning style transformation gone wrong.