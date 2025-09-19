HGTV Star Christina Haack's Most Inappropriate Outfits
HGTV's "The Flip Off" star Christina Haack is well known for her design-forward house improvements and creative flair for home renovation, but her outfit choices paint a different picture of the television personality. Haack first stepped into the public eye with her first HGTV show, "Flip or Flop." The series took run-down or worse-for-wear houses and transformed them into stylish, modern homes. Haack established herself as a sophisticated designer with a strong eye for construction trends (even if her dating history has become a spectacle worthy of reality TV all on its own).
Yet despite her knack for styling houses, Haack's personal styling faux pas are hard to excuse or explain. From far-too-formalwear to underdressed 'fits, Haack is no stranger to the occasional inappropriate outfit. And while her killer legs are downright deadly, there are a few looks that stick out as the worst offenders by fashion's standards. Here's just a sampling of Haack's stunning style transformation gone wrong.
Christina Haack's underdressed BTS outfit
In December 2024, HGTV host Tarek El Moussa showed a behind-the-scenes peek at "The Flip Off," in which he stars with his ex-wife, Christina Haack, and current wife, Heather Rae Young. In the Instagram post, the three leads posed alongside Haack's top contractor, Michael Lange, while wearing trendy, stylish 'fits as they hung out in the yard of a stunning home. Well, except for Haack. Her cropped, puffy jacket, paired with her simple, black leggings and overly casual Ugg boots made her look completely underdressed compared to her fellow competitors.
Baby shower black: Haack's odd color choice
Celebrating her best friend, Cassie Schienle, Christina Haack wore an outfit more in line with a funeral than a baby shower. Her black dress was an odd choice for celebrating new life — certainly not a typical color one might gravitate toward when attending such an event. Not only did Haack pick a black dress, but she also styled the look with black, patterned stockings and chunky black boots. While the dress itself is cute, the choice is simply wrong for the setting. This miss of a look proved Haack can decorate a room, but she can't necessarily read it.
Overdressed gown for family celebration
Christina Haack shared this bustier dress on Instagram in July 2025. Now, based on this lacy number's vibe (and everyone else's attire), can you guess what event she was celebrating? If you said her daughter's middle school graduation, you'd be right! Haack wore this strapless, semi-sheer dress for her daughter's milestone moment and, as many fans pointed out, the overly sexy dress was certainly a bizarre move for the HGTV star. We can guarantee that this blush pink frock would have resulted in a trip to the principal's office for violating the school dress code had she worn it to class.
An (almost) white wedding outfit
Speaking of sexy, Christina Haack wore this floral 3D gown from the Walter Collection for a friend's wedding. The champagne color appears practically white in the photos Haack shared on Instagram, making this dress totally taboo as far as wedding guest outfits go. To top it off, the risqué cutouts on the sides and the plunging neckline makes for an outfit that's downright inappropriate, as no guest should be angling to steal attention away from the bride.
Channeling her inner schoolgirl
This outfit is adorable, but it feels a bit too "schoolgirl" for a grown woman. However, Christina Haack consistently dresses on the younger side, so the vibe isn't entirely unexpected. The boned, corseted top and pleated miniskirt skew a bit childish, and pairing this outfit with a black Gucci choker necklace makes it feel like Haack hasn't cleaned out her closet since the early aughts. Her slouchy, knee-high heeled boots help spice things up a bit here, but overall, this outfit looks like something Haack pilfered from her teenage daughter.
Haack's too-short dress
Christina Haack included this snap in an Instagram photo dump from her short trip to France in August 2025, immortalizing yet another look that proves she's no stranger to inappropriate outfits. With its super short, asymmetrical cut, Haack's minidress didn't even reach her fingertips at its longest point, while also accentuating her upper thigh on one side. Quite honestly, it looks like Haack forgot to pack her pants for this trip. Perhaps her daughter could've lent her a pair.