Christina Haack's Stunning Style Transformation
Christina Haack has gone through an incredible evolution. From starting out as an unknown house flipper alongside then-husband Tarek El Moussa on HGTV's "Flip or Flop" to becoming one of the most recognized faces of reality TV, Haack started from the bottom and now she's here. Haack has undergone other transformations, too. Fans have followed her relationships, marking her divorce from El Moussa to her marriage to Ant Anstead, and welcoming her third child, Hudson. She then married Josh Hall, and subsequently divorced him, leaving fans to realize that they were living two separate lives.
While Haack underwent some last name changes due to these marriages, what's much more interesting is her personal growth. Style has so much to do with one's identity, Haack's style transformation has given glimpses of what's going on in the rest of her life. Her social media accounts provide a great time capsule of the changes that we've noticed as Haack has climbed the ladder of success. She's gone through many iterations, from a casual, sporty chic girl to an ultra-glam superstar, and her fashion tastes have changed to reflect these different chapters of her life.
Christina Haack was a sporty, casual teen
In one of the earliest photos that Christina Haack has shared with fans on Instagram, we get a glimpse of how she dressed as a teen. This sweet moment before she was famous gives us a good indication of her tastes and fashion sense. "When your grandma comes to visit and brings a ton (of mostly embarrassing) photos. Me at 16 with my first car," she wrote in the caption. In the photo, 16-year-old Haack is wearing a light mini skirt with a black tank top and black sandals. Her blonde hair is casually pulled back in a ponytail. While this is just one photo from her teenage years, our sense is that she was athletic, casual, and relaxed. Her hair was shorter and she wore minimal makeup — very different from how she styles herself now.
What's interesting about this first glimpse of Haack's style is that it mirrors what she said about her career ambitions as a younger person. In a September 2020 Instagram post, Haack admitted that she wanted a career with athletic links. "I never thought about being on TV," she began. "I wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire." The glamorous style that we attribute to her now wasn't part of her ambitions back then. Haack was low-key, and not interested in the world of celebrity and its high-maintenance requirements. Her style reflected this, too.
She used to love shorter, straight hair and heavy makeup
There's almost nothing that shows Christina Haack's dramatic transformation as well as early episodes of her on HGTV's "Flip of Flop." The series debuted in 2013, showing her and Tarek El Moussa taking on their earliest home flipping projects. Haack was a young mom to their first child, daughter Taylor, who was just a baby accompanying her parents into auctioned houses. Back in 2013, she wore her blond hair at shoulder length and styled it straight. She wore jet black eyeliner tight-lined around her upper and lower lashes and completed her look with big earrings, either oversized hoops or chandelier earrings. Ah, the 2010s.
Haack also dressed differently back then. She wore a lot of dark tank tops with low-rise, flared jeans and sandals. She even wore the odd tube top here and there! Haack's style in the early days of "Flip or Flop" was definitely more casual, and less concerned with cameras. After all, she and El Moussa were just beginning in the world of reality TV and had no idea how famous they would quickly become. She looks like a pretty, young mom who's not too concerned with her own influence or ability to set trends.
Christina Haack ditched the early primping for athletic leisure
As "Flip or Flop" started to seriously gain traction, Christina Haack started to dress differently. In later clips, when she was pregnant with her and Tarek El Moussa's second child, son Brayden, who was born in August 2015, she was already showing a conscious effort to look more glam. No doubt this shift came from a growing awareness of the cameras and the heightened popularity around their show. In one clip, Haack is very far along in her pregnancy, and she's wearing heeled ankle boots with skinny jeans. She's also wearing huge hoops and very styled, curled hair. Clearly, she's putting in a lot of effort, but the results are a little too perfect.
As time has gone on, Haack has obviously grown more comfortable with her nature as a TV star and a celebrity and steered her fashion more in the direction of athletic leisure wear. In a photo shared to Instagram in August 2024, Haack stands with friends looking like a tennis queen in a navy and white dress by Alo called the Airbrush Streamlined Dress. She paired this with the Sneaker Bassa trainers by Dolce & Gabbana. The look is gorgeous, and much more put together than her earlier days on "Flip or Flop." But hey, she always looked good no matter what.
Christina Haack will never give up her skinny jeans
For Christina Haack, skinny jeans are part of her wardrobe yesterday, today, and forever. Many Millennials, including Haack, refuse to give up skinny jeans and find ways to style them. From her earliest days on "Flip or Flop," Haack was making good use of her skinny jeans, showing up to dilapidated houses in need of a face lift wearing these tight, tried-and-true basics. As much of her wardrobe has changed and transformed, her love of skinny jeans has remained a constant.
What has changed is the way Haack styles her jeans, as well as the washes she chooses. In earlier moments in her career, she frequently wore light-wash jeans. However, as time has gone on, Haack wears the ultra-fitted denim in dark washes or black. In a shot shared on Instagram from September 2024, Haack wears simple, jet-black skinny jeans with black sliders and a sea foam green corset top. Another upload from September 2024 shows Haack taking a bathroom selfie in dark wash skinny jeans with a tear in the knee. She paired these with studded heels and a black tank top. In another photo shared to Instagram in December 2024, Haack wears grey skinny jeans with knee-high black boots and a black top. For Haack, skinny jeans are a non-negotiable, and fans just have to accept this.
She ditched the short hair and grew out her locks, incorporating lots of boho braids
Our girl has also undergone a hair transformation. Christina Haack is nearly unrecognizable without her hair extensions, but in early moments on "Flip or Flop," Haack didn't wear them at all. Her blonde hair is shoulder length and she either wore it pin-straight or with big, un-toussled curls from a curling iron. She's a beautiful person and looks great with any style, but her hair in these episodes is notably different from the ways in which she has styled it since the series ended.
Gone are the simple styles. Haack shared a video clip to Instagram in June 2023 that gave away the secret to her incredible hair that has become her signature in more recent years. She shared that she wears hair extensions, revealing her hair before the added length and volume changed the dramatic impact of her locks. Before she adds the extensions, her hair looks more like the early episodes of "Flip or Flop." It's shorter, a little bit past her shoulders, and thinner. After the extensions, Haack's hair reaches the small of her back and has va-va-voom volume. Clearly, this is one of the most notable changes in her style evolution. With this added length, Haack often incorporates boho braids that add texture and interest to her stunning tresses.
Christina's combat boots became a staple for flipping houses
For a period on "Flip or Flop," Christina Haack spent a lot of TV time in heels. It was certainly glamorous, though not the most practical footwear for flipping houses. She'd frequently show up in her light wash skinny jeans and sky-high stiletto heels, and we have to admit there's something sort of iconic about Haack arriving at these run-down, dilapidated houses in completely impractical outfits. In another clip from the good, old days, Haack gives off total goddess vibes in a red top, skinny jeans and ultra-high mules.
However, as part of her ongoing transformation, Haack has gotten a lot more practical when it comes to footwear. She dropped the heels of the earlier episodes and started dressing very functionally and practically. Her staple became a pair of combat boots, which she paired with her dark skinny jeans or leggings. These seem like a really good idea because she still looks great but has a lot more stability and protection when scoping out fixer uppers. Of course, Haack will probably always love heels, but we have usually seen her wearing them at red carpet events or on nights out instead of on the job.
She embraced her country girl spirit with her move to Tennessee
Christina Haack went through relationship changes as her career grew. For example, she and Tarek El Moussa separated in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2018. As time went on, it became much more clear why she and El Moussa divorced. She went on to marry Ant Anstead in December 2018, and they welcomed their son, Hudson. However, they separated in September 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021. It was after her divorce from Anstead that Haack found property in Tennessee and bought it as a vacation home for her and her children. It was also an effort at finding more privacy from her growing status as a celebrity. "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she told People in 2021. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm."
This time in the country brought out the cowgirl in Haack. In many photos shared to social media at the time, she's wearing denim dresses, cowboy boots, and embracing a country vibe. It was a notably different style than we've seen on Haack when she was on the California coast, her primary area of residence. Haack's style was more laid back, as she focused on time outside and having fun with her kids. It also inspired a new show called "Christina in the Country," where she took on remodeling homes in Tennessee.
Christina Haack started twinning with Heather El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa married Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) on October 23, 2021 and they've gone on to welcome a child of their own, Tristan Jay. But Heather has also been a very devoted step-mom to the children Tarek and Christina Haack share, Taylor and Brayden. Meanwhile, Haack went on to marry Josh Hall in April 2022. To join in the tradition of house flipping TV shows — for the record, Tarek and Heather created a spin-off show called "The Flipping El Moussas" – the four of them created a show called "The Flip Off." The premise is that the two couples engage in a competition of who can do the best, most lucrative house flip.
The project put Heather and Haack in close, professional contact. The two have a great co-parenting relationship, so much so that they've dressed as twins on multiple occasions to promote "The Flip Off." Their Instagram accounts are flooded with clips of the two women dressed identically, poking fun at the fact that they look alike. While many lauded the two women's efforts at getting along for the sake of co-parenting, others found their matching outfits weird. In fact, some were so bothered by the twinning that it got counted among one of Haack's worst outfits that completely missed the mark. In one clip, the two women wear black tube tops with wide-leg denim and similar hairstyle, and it's uncanny how similar they look.
Christina has been seen dressing up with her daughter, Taylor
Christina Haack and her daughter, Taylor, make frequent appearances on social media and the pics are as cute as could be. Not only that, but they also show Haack's own style transformation and she and her growing daughter matching. Taylor even makes fashion suggestions to her mom. In a since-deleted Instagram post from May 2023, Haack joked that Taylor made her change her outfit. "Mom life = Playing their driver to all activities allll weekend," Haack began in the caption (via People). "Tay [said] 'mom please don't wear leggings, put some jeans on' okkk [sic] Tay. Love this cute crew," she finished, adding a heart emoji. It seems like her daughter has seen one too many pairs of leggings on her mom and told her so.
The mother-daughter duo often end up twinning in Instagram photos. In a professional series of photos posted on December 8, 2023, Haack and Taylor stood together, both in black tank tops. Taylor has obviously grown up fast because she looks just like her beautiful mom. Haack joked about her daughter's evolution. "It feels like just yesterday she was a sassy toddler who never wanted me to brush her hair, now she's in full blown Sephora mode," Haack wrote in the post's caption. Judging from her mom's evolution into the glam life, it looks like the apple doesn't fall very far from the tree!
Christina Haack got majorly into Barbiecore
Christina Haack really does look like Barbie. When the live-action Barbie movie premiered in July 2023, Haack had fun with some of Barbie's most iconic looks. While doing the closets on HGTV's "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" with collaborator James Bender, Haack got to try on several of the most famous Barbie outfits of all time. It's very fitting that Haack was chosen to work on Barbie's closets considering her ever-growing love of glamor and dressing up. They picked the right designer for the job!
Haack wore a brightly colored mini dress inspired by Totally Hair Barbie. She then donned the perfect outfit replicating Airline Pilot Barbie, followed by the Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, complete with a floor-length, black sequin gown and black opera gloves. Lastly, she wore the 50th Anniversary Generations of Dreams Barbie, wearing a strapless gown wrapped in famous Barbie images from over the years. Haack was obviously loving it, since she said, "This is literally my childhood dream right here" (via People). She also shared one of her fabulous Barbie outfits to Instagram so that fans could dig into the nostalgic fun. People were all about it. "Absolutely stunning! A real life Barbie doll," someone commented. "You're so pretty Barbie gets jealous," another wrote. Haack can easily pull off the magical world of Barbie glamor just as well as Margot Robbie did in the movie.
Christina nailed the balance of luxury items with casual pieces
As Christina Haack has risen to the top as one of the most recognized faces on HGTV and a celebrity beyond the world of home renovations, she's really found her stride style-wise. In the early days of "Flip or Flop," her heavy eye makeup and flared jeans with tank tops were very cute, but we've got to admit that she's transformed into a stunningly stylish person. Haack's secret recipe for wearing the perfect outfit almost all the time is mixing luxury items with simple pieces.
We love a showy queen, and Haack hasn't been shy about wearing her wealth. Her go-to approach with dressing involves pairing a big brand-name piece with more relaxed, accessible pieces. In a photo that Haack shared to Instagram in February 2021, she wore a black Chanel top with black skinny jeans and black combat boots. She joked about the monochromatic outfit in the caption. "My fav [sic] attire black on black on black," she wrote, adding the hashtag: "johnnycashvibes." This has slowly become a common styling choice for Haack. In January 2020, she shared a selfie with a friend, and she was wearing black Chanel sunglasses with a simple, grey top. In this way, she has incorporated luxury pieces without overwhelming her outfits with too many brands. We support this. After all, she worked hard for her money, so she can flaunt it with a luxury item here and there.
After her divorce from Josh Hall, Christina got extra glam
Things changed for Christina Haack after she and Josh Hall split in July 2024. While things might have appeared rosy between the couple on social media during their marriage, news that has broken since their split revealed that things were way tougher behind closed doors. Haack amped up the divorce drama by sharing a weird selfie of her crying one day after filming with Hall, indicating that the two did not get on as well as we all thought.
While many celebrities have post-divorce glow-ups, Haack looked so good before her divorce that it's unfair to say that she had a traditional glow-up after her marriage ended. What we have noticed, though, is that she's amped up the glamor in her life — as well as the sex appeal! Good for her. In a selfie shared to her Instagram stories in December 2024, Haack wore a Gucci bustier valued at $1,700 (via People). She paired this with black skinny jeans and Yves Saint Laurent black leather boots. She acknowledged the luxury items by writing, "@Gucci top and @YSL boots are my fav [sic]... treat yourself — Merry Christmas." As she promoted "The Flip Off" with Tarek and Heather El Moussa, Haack rocked a lot of other glamorous black outfits that were both vampy and classic. She clearly entered a different chapter of her life after the divorce, and we love seeing her looking so confident in her gorgeous skin.