5 Times Christina Haack Proved Her Killer Legs Are Downright Deadly

Since becoming an HGTV veteran, Christina Haack has gone through a stunning transformation. From a thrice-over divorcée to the home improvement network's It girl, Haack is more relevant than ever. One thing is for sure: her eye-catching appearance has our eyes glued to the screen more than any of her renovation projects on her series, "The Flip Off" (and she's really good at her job). Thankfully, Haack is not one to hide her age-reversing secrets and has frequently opened up about how she stays in shape — and based on the photos she has posted on social media, the reality star's efforts are not in vain.

Haack's love for jeans is evident in most of her Instagram posts, but every so often, she will trade the denim for a dress, revealing her phenomenally toned legs. Whether she is posting up poolside in a bikini or showing off her leggy date night style with her new beau, Haack isn't afraid to show a little skin online, and we're so here for it.