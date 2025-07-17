5 Times Christina Haack Proved Her Killer Legs Are Downright Deadly
Since becoming an HGTV veteran, Christina Haack has gone through a stunning transformation. From a thrice-over divorcée to the home improvement network's It girl, Haack is more relevant than ever. One thing is for sure: her eye-catching appearance has our eyes glued to the screen more than any of her renovation projects on her series, "The Flip Off" (and she's really good at her job). Thankfully, Haack is not one to hide her age-reversing secrets and has frequently opened up about how she stays in shape — and based on the photos she has posted on social media, the reality star's efforts are not in vain.
Haack's love for jeans is evident in most of her Instagram posts, but every so often, she will trade the denim for a dress, revealing her phenomenally toned legs. Whether she is posting up poolside in a bikini or showing off her leggy date night style with her new beau, Haack isn't afraid to show a little skin online, and we're so here for it.
Christina Haack's red-hot girls night ensemble
Christina Haack was the jackpot during her girls' trip to Las Vegas in the summer of 2024. She and a friend posed in front of the city's Delilah restaurant for a gorgeous pic, which Haack posted on her Instagram. The "Christina on the Coast" host wore a blazing red bodycon mini dress, paired with a pair of strappy black pumps. The heels perfectly accentuated her strong calves, while her subtle tan completed the night's look. The post came in the wake of her separation from her ex-husband, Josh Hall, so this was totally Haack's divorce revenge dress.
Christina Haack turned up the heat in Arizona
Arizona is already an oppressively hot place, but Christina Haack's insistence on displaying her long stems makes the Grand Canyon state even more sweltering. Haack posted a photo on Instagram with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, while in Scottsdale in April 2025. Her breezy, all-black ensemble was an appropriate pick for a sunny evening in the city. She sported an LBD and a pair of double-buckled heels. While yes, black looks great on most, the shade nicely complements Haack's complexion, especially when she's bronzed (Christina, please drop your self-tanning routine if you have one).
42 looks great on you, Christina
Christina Haack celebrated her 42nd birthday in July 2025 the right way: by the pool. Haack posted about the occasion on Instagram, writing, "41 you've been fun, but ready to be done." Her birthday snaps prove she's aging like fine wine, showing off her sun-kissed pins in a pose with one leg bent and the other extended across the lounge chair. Her black bikini with gold detailing is all kinds of warm-weather sophistication, but she balances it out with a cold glass of champagne — a subtle plug for her upcoming champagne line, Clé Cachée.
Christina Haack's twinning leggy look with Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa has a type. His ex-wife, Christina Haack, and his now-wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, are basically the same person. What enhances their indistinguishability is when they wear coordinating outfits. The El Moussas posed with Haack and Christopher Larocca for a photo on July 4, 2025. Haack and Heather donned similar scoop-neck tennis dresses with Christian Dior slides. Since they were already sporting matching uniforms, it was only right that they be on the same beer pong team; Larocca let us know who won in the comment section.
Christina Haack has found her new uniform
Branching out from pants was probably the best idea Christina Haack has executed. As far as we can see, Haack might have found her new go-to style choice. In an Instagram post promoting the Season 5 finale of "Christina on the Coast," Haack wore a black top with boning on the bodice, a black denim mini skirt, and black leather boots. In another post two months later, the house flipper rocked a similar monochromatic look, with a black satin dress, sheer black tights, and what looked to be the same boots. Haack has seemingly found her style edge, and if that includes her showing a little knee while maintaining a refined palate for fashion, we can wholeheartedly support this era of her style transformation.