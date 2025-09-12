Jennifer Aniston Proved She Hasn't Aged A Lick In Spicy Photoshoot (& Her Killer Biceps Stole The Show)
"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston may have gone through a transformation during her time in the spotlight, but she is proving she only gets better and better. Aniston showed off her fit physique in an Instagram story, looking as if she hadn't aged in decades.
Aniston is known for her strict health regimen, exercising at least three to four days a week, even though she's already naturally stunning. However, the "Along Came Polly" actor works with trainer Dani Coleman doing Pvolve exercises. Coleman spoke to the New York Post about Aniston's progress and how much she pushes herself during the sessions. "Jen is really consistent in her workouts," Coleman told the New York Post in August 2025. "[During] my time with her, she wants a hard, challenging workout."
Aniston also spoke to People in January 2025 about her eating habits and her methods of exercise. The "We're the Millers" star explained how she drinks an immune support supplement with lemon before she hits the gym. She also explained how she has never encountered something as powerful as the plan she now follows closely. "In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others, and it's a really enjoyable workout that I don't feel intimidated by, that I don't dread," Aniston told the outlet. And on her Instagram story, her progress is obvious.
Jennifer Aniston's Instagram story photo showcases the success of her workout regimen
In August 2025, Jennifer Aniston shared a photo on her Instagram story, modeling, where she looks so different from how she has in the past. The image is eerie and artful, and showcases just how much Aniston's work has paid off. Aniston's stomach is toned, and her arms are especially impressive. Although, based on statements she has made about her health, it is not surprising that she appears so athletic in this image.
It seems that while Aniston has found success with her workouts fairly recently, her arms have been toned for years. Back in January 2020, Aniston showed up to the Screen Actors Guild Awards with highly-defined arms, indicating that the actor has been focusing on exercise for a long while, and that it isn't a new thing for her. However, in the 90s, Aniston was less muscular, indicating that she may have become more focused on keeping up a healthy physique as she aged. Since Aniston looks extremely physically fit, it seems as though the exercises and health-focused mindset she has chosen later in life have worked wonders.