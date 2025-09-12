Jennifer Aniston Proved She Hasn't Aged A Lick In Spicy Photoshoot (& Her Killer Biceps Stole The Show)

"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston may have gone through a transformation during her time in the spotlight, but she is proving she only gets better and better. Aniston showed off her fit physique in an Instagram story, looking as if she hadn't aged in decades.

Aniston is known for her strict health regimen, exercising at least three to four days a week, even though she's already naturally stunning. However, the "Along Came Polly" actor works with trainer Dani Coleman doing Pvolve exercises. Coleman spoke to the New York Post about Aniston's progress and how much she pushes herself during the sessions. "Jen is really consistent in her workouts," Coleman told the New York Post in August 2025. "[During] my time with her, she wants a hard, challenging workout."

Aniston also spoke to People in January 2025 about her eating habits and her methods of exercise. The "We're the Millers" star explained how she drinks an immune support supplement with lemon before she hits the gym. She also explained how she has never encountered something as powerful as the plan she now follows closely. "In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others, and it's a really enjoyable workout that I don't feel intimidated by, that I don't dread," Aniston told the outlet. And on her Instagram story, her progress is obvious.