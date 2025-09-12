What Christina Ricci's Son Really Thinks About Having A Celebrity Mom

To most, Christina Ricci is a Hollywood treasure. From playing Wednesday Addams in the '90s cult classic "The Addams Family" to her unhinged, citizen-sleuth character Misty Quigley in the 2021 hit series "Yellowjackets," Ricci's indelible mark on the industry is characterized by her far-reaching audiences. But the fandom couldn't quite reach beyond her home doors after having her son, Freddie. The mom-of-two didn't initially reveal to her child that she was an A-list celebrity, which, for a while, caused Freddie a lot of confusion when fans would approach her on the street.

"When [Freddie] was young, he would say to me, 'Why are people always hugging you?'" Ricci recalled on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." She had to explain to Freddie — whom she welcomed in 2014 with ex-husband James Heerdegen — that her face is nostalgic for many people, prompting them to feel "sentimental." Eventually, Ricci exposed her boy to her movies, starting with "Casper." Although the friendly ghost is a suitable cartoon for children, Ricci asserted that Freddie was too young when he first viewed the film, but not for the reason you might think.

"I was driving him to preschool one day and he was like, 'Oh, mom, I told my teachers about your childhood," she recalled. Asking him if he meant her acting career, he purportedly said, "'That you lived in your house with your dad and all those ghosts!'" Learning from her hilarious mistake, the actor said she is waiting until her younger daughter, Cleo, is a bit older for the Christina Ricci filmography viewing party.