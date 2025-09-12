How Kai Trump Really Feels About Her Constant Secret Service Detail
Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has spent a good chunk of her formative years under Secret Service protection. She's been under the watchful eye of government agents during the real estate mogul's first and second terms as president. So, in a way, the Secret Service has watched Kai grow up alongside her family. But their constant presence has been a good thing, since the extra security already came in handy during a scary Mar-A-Lago incident that had us worried for Kai. In June 2025, Anthony Reyes trespassed on the property to meet Kai, but he was quickly apprehended by her security. The situation was a reminder of why the Secret Service is a necessity.
However, according to Kai, being constantly followed all the time by people in suits could also be a challenging experience. In a video she and her father, Donald Trump Jr., posted on YouTube (via New York Post) in February, 2025, Kai opened up about her frustrations with the Secret Service. "It's tough because you're in high school and you want to have your privacy," she said. However, she realized that wasn't necessarily her security's fault, and that she'd always lack a certain level of privacy because of her last name. Moreover, she still recognized the Secret Service's value when it came to her well-being. "Also, having Secret Service is a good thing because you never know what will happen. There's a lot of wackos," she added. Her Mar-A-Lago incident certainly proved as much.
Kai Trump hasn't made things easy for her secret service, either
Although Kai Trump admitted that having her own security detail could be a bit aggravating, it might've been just as aggravating for the Secret Service. It especially sounded like the government agents were at their wits' end when they had to accompany her to a golfing tournament in March 2025. Kai fans and Trump followers of all ages came to the event in droves to support the first granddaughter. The Secret Service had to manage the frenzy, with some fans asking Kai for autographs and pictures.
Additionally, one government agent asserted that Kai, in theory, could've put herself, President Donald Trump, and her family in danger with her social media content. As many know, fans have been given glimpses of Kai's seriously lavish life on her YouTube channel, so she became a bit of an internet star. Given that she documents so much of her experiences on video, it should come as little surprise that she streamed and posted Donald's election night. But the agent asserted that habits like these could've exposed the president's and his family's whereabouts to others looking to do harm. While the chances of this happening were very small, especially since being president was a very public role to begin with, Kai posting video logs of the election couldn't have made the Secret Service's job any easier if something did happen.