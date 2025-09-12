How Kai Trump Really Feels About Her Constant Secret Service Detail

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has spent a good chunk of her formative years under Secret Service protection. She's been under the watchful eye of government agents during the real estate mogul's first and second terms as president. So, in a way, the Secret Service has watched Kai grow up alongside her family. But their constant presence has been a good thing, since the extra security already came in handy during a scary Mar-A-Lago incident that had us worried for Kai. In June 2025, Anthony Reyes trespassed on the property to meet Kai, but he was quickly apprehended by her security. The situation was a reminder of why the Secret Service is a necessity.

However, according to Kai, being constantly followed all the time by people in suits could also be a challenging experience. In a video she and her father, Donald Trump Jr., posted on YouTube (via New York Post) in February, 2025, Kai opened up about her frustrations with the Secret Service. "It's tough because you're in high school and you want to have your privacy," she said. However, she realized that wasn't necessarily her security's fault, and that she'd always lack a certain level of privacy because of her last name. Moreover, she still recognized the Secret Service's value when it came to her well-being. "Also, having Secret Service is a good thing because you never know what will happen. There's a lot of wackos," she added. Her Mar-A-Lago incident certainly proved as much.