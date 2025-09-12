Kamala Harris' Attempt To Avoid Stirring Up More Biden Feud Drama Totally Backfired
Former president Joe Biden might've endorsed Kamala Harris after he dropped out of the election in 2024. However, that did nothing to quell the feud rumors between the two. There were talks that Biden's and Harris' teams were at odds with each other, feeling that Biden was forced out of his presidency by his own associates. But it seemed that Harris tried her best to avoid giving the drama any more ammo during an interview she did with "The View" in October, 2024. During their segment, Harris was asked how she would've been a different president from Biden if she were in charge during his presidency. However, she couldn't come up with an answer.
In an excerpt from the book "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," writer Josh Dawsey and his co-authors revealed that Harris' answer frustrated her team at the time. So much so that former Harris aide Stephanie Cutter reportedly tried to convince "The View" hosts for a do-over. "During the next commercial break, Stephanie Cutter went to cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro to ask them to try the question again, but Harris didn't get a second chance. After the interview, Harris knew she'd messed up and asked how big the problem was," Dawsey wrote in his book, per Fox News. Many considered the incident a critical moment, if not the critical moment, in her election.
When Kamala Harris finally distanced herself from Joe Biden, it might've been too late
During the 2024 presidential campaign, Joe Biden stirred headlines when he seemingly labeled President Donald Trump's supporters as garbage. Biden would later clarify that his message was misconstrued, and he wasn't singling out Trump supporters at all. Despite the explanation, the rhetoric still hit a nerve. Even Trump hinted that his ego was still wounded over Biden's 'garbage' insults with his inauguration plans at the time, and this was after he'd already won the election. But Kamala Harris might've seen the opportunity to earn a few voters when she distanced herself from Biden's remarks.
The Howard University graduate shared she wanted to help and support all American citizens regardless of who they voted for. "I think that the president has explained what he meant, but I've said it earlier; I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for, and I've made that clear throughout my career," Harris said in an interview with ABC News in October, 2024. She further added, "I take very seriously my obligations and my oath to concern myself first with the needs of the American people and put them before whatever might be my selfish issues." However, by then, the damage might've already been done. Out of all the ways Harris has made history so far, being president wouldn't be one of them. And at that point, it didn't seem like anything would've changed the election outcome.