Kamala Harris' Attempt To Avoid Stirring Up More Biden Feud Drama Totally Backfired

Former president Joe Biden might've endorsed Kamala Harris after he dropped out of the election in 2024. However, that did nothing to quell the feud rumors between the two. There were talks that Biden's and Harris' teams were at odds with each other, feeling that Biden was forced out of his presidency by his own associates. But it seemed that Harris tried her best to avoid giving the drama any more ammo during an interview she did with "The View" in October, 2024. During their segment, Harris was asked how she would've been a different president from Biden if she were in charge during his presidency. However, she couldn't come up with an answer.

In an excerpt from the book "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," writer Josh Dawsey and his co-authors revealed that Harris' answer frustrated her team at the time. So much so that former Harris aide Stephanie Cutter reportedly tried to convince "The View" hosts for a do-over. "During the next commercial break, Stephanie Cutter went to cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro to ask them to try the question again, but Harris didn't get a second chance. After the interview, Harris knew she'd messed up and asked how big the problem was," Dawsey wrote in his book, per Fox News. Many considered the incident a critical moment, if not the critical moment, in her election.