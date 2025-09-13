How Melania Compares To Trump's Exes When It Comes To Handling His Ambitions

Melania Trump didn't ever really seem to share her husband's political aspirations. Even when "The Apprentice" host first said he'd run for the nation's highest office in 2016, Donald admitted his wife was far from happy with the decision. She seemingly accepted her role as first lady during her husband's first and second terms as president, but she didn't completely embrace her political duties. Melania's priorities were clearer than ever, and sources indicated that she took a very selective approach to the issues she involved herself in. "She doesn't believe she has obligations in the political world," a source said in a 2025 interview with People. "But she does care about children and their well being."

The way Melania handled herself in the spotlight couldn't help but be compared to how Donald's other exes, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, carried themselves when they were married to the real estate mogul. It was noted that Melania seemed like a combination of the two. "Melania is smart like Ivana. But while Ivana collaborated with Donald on work projects, Melania is more traditional in the Marla way and remains more under the radar when possible," the source noted. Although Ivana wasn't married to Donald while he was in politics, she might've helped him run his businesses more than either of his other wives. Ivana was the CEO of Atlantic City's Trump Castle and helped manage his Manhattan Plaza Hotel.