How Melania Compares To Trump's Exes When It Comes To Handling His Ambitions
Melania Trump didn't ever really seem to share her husband's political aspirations. Even when "The Apprentice" host first said he'd run for the nation's highest office in 2016, Donald admitted his wife was far from happy with the decision. She seemingly accepted her role as first lady during her husband's first and second terms as president, but she didn't completely embrace her political duties. Melania's priorities were clearer than ever, and sources indicated that she took a very selective approach to the issues she involved herself in. "She doesn't believe she has obligations in the political world," a source said in a 2025 interview with People. "But she does care about children and their well being."
The way Melania handled herself in the spotlight couldn't help but be compared to how Donald's other exes, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, carried themselves when they were married to the real estate mogul. It was noted that Melania seemed like a combination of the two. "Melania is smart like Ivana. But while Ivana collaborated with Donald on work projects, Melania is more traditional in the Marla way and remains more under the radar when possible," the source noted. Although Ivana wasn't married to Donald while he was in politics, she might've helped him run his businesses more than either of his other wives. Ivana was the CEO of Atlantic City's Trump Castle and helped manage his Manhattan Plaza Hotel.
Melania and Ivana gave advice on Donald Trump's most self-destructive habit
It seemed that Melania Trump and the late Ivana Trump had the most influence when it came to Donald's decision-making in politics, while Marla Maples chose to mostly keep mum. Of course, this isn't saying much. Melania confided that she gave Donald her opinions on certain things, in which case he either listened or didn't. Although they were divorced, Ivana claimed she had a similar connection with her former husband during his first term as president. She asserted that she not only had a direct line to the White House, but Donald even offered to make her the Ambassador to the Czech Republic. However, she turned down the position.
Interestingly enough, the truth about Melania and Ivana's relationship is that they weren't exactly fond of each other at one point. But despite being a part of the Trump family's messiest feuds, they reached common ground without realizing it when it came to Donald's social media posts. Donald was known for his aggressive and opinionated posting style on X, and both claimed to have advised Donald on his tweets in the past. But whereas Ivana had suggested to Donald what he should and shouldn't tweet, Melania reportedly asked him to soften up his social media rhetoric. Since his social media posts were just as candid during his second run as president as they were in his first, it's seems like Donald at least hadn't taken Melania's advice.