Tate McRae Outfits That Seriously Missed The Mark

Tate McRae is a very Gen Z pop star. She is a reality-TV dancer who skyrocketed to pop stardom through internet virality, after posting her ballad "You Broke Me First" to YouTube during the pandemic. Although she's still in the early days of her career, the "Revolving Door" singer has made many a fashion faux pas. After all, McRae has a lot on her plate. She's a singer, a songwriter, and a dancer. So, it'd be harsh to blame her for not being a professional fashionista too.

"I didn't think her stage outfits were flattering to her figure," said a fan on McRae's dedicated Reddit page. "Whoever is her stylist needs to be fired." Indeed, McRae has had a few stylists in her short career. Siena Montesano, Cameron Quittner, Joanie Del Santo, and Brett Alan Nelson have all had a hand in the singer's style. It's a style that sits somewhere between a professional ice hockey player and Britney Spears, an interesting mix that doesn't always land. The high turnover of stylists can't have helped McRae in finding her fashion footing. As they say, a camel is a horse designed by a committee.

"As a dancer, you want to be able to do everything, so the comfortability part of it is so important," said the triple-threat star when speaking to Harper's Bazaar in February 2025. "Which is why I end up going more sporty a lot of the time because I'm just like, 'Screw the fashion, let me dance!'" However, as much as it pains us to say it, McRae's devil-may-care attitude and ever-changing stylists mean her 'fits often seriously miss the mark.