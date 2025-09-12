How Jason & Kylie Kelce's Daughters Feel About Taylor Swift Becoming Their Aunt

While it's hardly a shock that Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids are excited to have globe-trotting pop star Taylor Swift join their family, some of the more cynical netizens out there may be slightly surprised to learn that Kylie seems to be stoked about it too, given the rumors of a feud between her and the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker. However, even before she removed any and all doubt by sharing just how excited her entire household was about the big engagement, Kylie directly addressed the supposed drama between herself and Swift, essentially dismissing the whole thing as one big nothingburger.

In a February 2025 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast the WAG explained that the reason it took so long for her to actually meet the Grammy winner in the first place was simple logistics. Contrary to what some people were claiming online, she was eager to meet Swift, but they couldn't for a long time because she was so busy touring the world. "There was, like, all this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven't they met, they're avoiding each other.' I'm not avoiding anyone," Kylie clarified.

She also pointed out that this sort of thing wasn't uncommon for her, as she was dating now-husband Jason for months before she finally met his famous brother. Later, on her own "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie set the record straight regarding a story positing that she had refused to eat a meal Swift had cooked, noting that the food was actually crafted by a third-party chef, and she didn't eat it was because she was pregnant at the time.