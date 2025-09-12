How Jason & Kylie Kelce's Daughters Feel About Taylor Swift Becoming Their Aunt
With the announcement of Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce, their respective families are officially becoming one. And, by all accounts, both sides couldn't be happier about it. Taylor's dad Scott Swift seems to feel pretty good about her relationship with Travis, given that he apparently gave the Kansas City Chiefs tight end his blessing before the proposal. And, while appearing on "The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma," Travis' own father Ed Kelce also remarked that both the Kelces and the Swifts had been eagerly anticipating the moment for quite some time, gushing, "We've never seen our kids so happy." But what about Travis' bother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce? How do their four daughters feel about the fact that the Taylor Swift is going to be Aunt Taylor?
During an episode of "Good Morning America" in early September 2025, Kylie herself made it abundantly clear that their children fell firmly in the "excited" column as well. "The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav," she proudly confirmed. Granted, this isn't surprising. After all, we already knew that Kylie and Jason's eldest daughter Wyatt couldn't get enough of the Taylor Swift song "Shake It Off." And if the singer of your favorite song was marrying your dad's sibling, you'd probably be ecstatic, too.
Kylie Kelce's reaction to the engagement proves there's no bad blood between them
While it's hardly a shock that Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids are excited to have globe-trotting pop star Taylor Swift join their family, some of the more cynical netizens out there may be slightly surprised to learn that Kylie seems to be stoked about it too, given the rumors of a feud between her and the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker. However, even before she removed any and all doubt by sharing just how excited her entire household was about the big engagement, Kylie directly addressed the supposed drama between herself and Swift, essentially dismissing the whole thing as one big nothingburger.
In a February 2025 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast the WAG explained that the reason it took so long for her to actually meet the Grammy winner in the first place was simple logistics. Contrary to what some people were claiming online, she was eager to meet Swift, but they couldn't for a long time because she was so busy touring the world. "There was, like, all this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven't they met, they're avoiding each other.' I'm not avoiding anyone," Kylie clarified.
She also pointed out that this sort of thing wasn't uncommon for her, as she was dating now-husband Jason for months before she finally met his famous brother. Later, on her own "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie set the record straight regarding a story positing that she had refused to eat a meal Swift had cooked, noting that the food was actually crafted by a third-party chef, and she didn't eat it was because she was pregnant at the time.