The Taylor Swift Song Jason Kelce's Daughter Can't Get Enough Of
Jason Kelce's three kids love their Uncle Travis, known as Travis Kelce to the rest of the world. Both Jason and Travis are some of this era's most famous NFL players. However, Travis has risen to a higher level of pop culture prominence than ever before due to his relationship with Taylor Swift, and Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters aren't strangers to her music. Jason even confirmed which of Swift's songs is the favorite of his eldest daughter, the 4-year-old Wyatt Kelce.
Jason and Travis host the "New Heights" podcast, and they recorded a live episode at the University of Cincinnati. In a clip from the event uploaded to TikTok by @rileysconcertfootage, what seemed to be a live band played a snippet of "Shake It Off" by Swift for contestants to guess the song. "Oh, I know this one!" Travis said, shimmying a bit. Jason stopped the band and a contestant correctly guessed the "1989" track. Travis said, "That's one of my favorites right there, ladies and gentleman." Jason added, "Wyatt's favorite too."
"Shake It Off" is definitely a crowd pleaser, and it's a tune that can get people up and dancing. But Travis shared a different take on what Wyatt's favorite Swift song is.
Travis believed an empowering song from 'Lover' was Wyatt's fave
Travis Kelce probably wasn't overstating his own "Shake It Off" love. When Access Hollywood asked which album's set is his favorite to watch at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, he said, "Oh, I'm a big '1989' Era. But I'm not gonna lie, I might be a little biased towards 'The Tortured Poet [sic] Department.' Just a little bit."
The football star also said "So High School" would be a great Swift song to hear at Kelce Jam, but when the interviewer listed a few others including "The Man," Kelce said, "There's so many. 'The Man' is definitely, that's my niece's favorite." He clarified that Wyatt Kelce was the niece he was referring to out of the three (Wyatt, Elliotte Kelce, and Bennett Kelce).
No matter which song of Swift's is Wyatt's actual favorite, neither of the options brought up so far are the tunes that actually allude to the men of the Kelce family.
Is there a Jason Kelce reference in one of Swift's 'TTPD' songs?
In addition to lyrics about Travis Kelce on "The Tortured Poets Department," Jason Kelce may even get a shout-out too. The song "The Alchemy" includes football references, and in the bridge, Taylor Swift sings, "Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / 'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league' / Where's the trophy? He just comes runnin' over to me."
The first line of the bridge may immediately bring to mind Jason's shirtless display at the January 2024 playoff game between Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills. He started the game fully clothed, watching in a suite with his wife Kylie Kelce and with Swift. After a touchdown from Travis in the second quarter, Jason pulled off his shirt. He also jumped out of the suite and chugged a beer amongst Bills fans (via X, formerly known as Twitter). If that really helped inspire "The Alchemy," Swift somehow made that chaotic moment beautiful.
That was also the Chiefs game where Jason stepped up for a Swiftie, holding her up to the window of the suite for Swift to see. Although Jason has voiced concerns on the scary downside of Travis and Swift's high-profile romance, he overall seems supportive of their relationship, and his whole family seems to be fans of Swift.