The Taylor Swift Song Jason Kelce's Daughter Can't Get Enough Of

Jason Kelce's three kids love their Uncle Travis, known as Travis Kelce to the rest of the world. Both Jason and Travis are some of this era's most famous NFL players. However, Travis has risen to a higher level of pop culture prominence than ever before due to his relationship with Taylor Swift, and Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters aren't strangers to her music. Jason even confirmed which of Swift's songs is the favorite of his eldest daughter, the 4-year-old Wyatt Kelce.

Jason and Travis host the "New Heights" podcast, and they recorded a live episode at the University of Cincinnati. In a clip from the event uploaded to TikTok by @rileysconcertfootage, what seemed to be a live band played a snippet of "Shake It Off" by Swift for contestants to guess the song. "Oh, I know this one!" Travis said, shimmying a bit. Jason stopped the band and a contestant correctly guessed the "1989" track. Travis said, "That's one of my favorites right there, ladies and gentleman." Jason added, "Wyatt's favorite too."

"Shake It Off" is definitely a crowd pleaser, and it's a tune that can get people up and dancing. But Travis shared a different take on what Wyatt's favorite Swift song is.