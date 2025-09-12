Whatever Happened To Hallmark's Andie MacDowell After She Left Hollywood?
Hallmark star Andie MacDowell's first Hollywood role may not have gone as planned. But although her self-esteem took a blow after the experience, she didn't let that discourage her from pursuing her acting dreams. Fortunately, MacDowell managed to build herself a film career and legacy that she can be incredibly proud of. But as good as Hollywood was to her for a while, she found herself wanting a change of scenery when she'd gotten older. MacDowell returned to her home state of South Carolina to live a much quieter life around neighbors she'd relate to more.
Being one of Hollywood's biggest stars, it might be easy to think she'd feel more at home with other celebs. But this wasn't the case for the "Four Weddings and a Funeral" actor. "I moved down to South Carolina and I live with a, in a community that has a lot of people my age, so it makes it really easy to socialize," MacDowell said on a January 2025 clip from "The Drew Barrymore Show." In addition to making new friends, she also described keeping herself in tip-top shape with exercising, in part to help manage her diagnosis of piriformis syndrome.
Overall, the move was likely the right shift for MacDowell's life. However, she might not have gone through with such a huge life change if it weren't for some tough love from her family.
Andie MacDowell's own daughter may have convinced her to get out of Hollywood
Andie MacDowell's lookalike daughter Margaret Qualley seemingly played a huge role in convincing the veteran actor to return to her roots. MacDowell was feeling a little lost after all of her kids had grown up and started living individual lives away from home. "Everything changes. It's a hard shift, I'm telling you," she'd said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" about her situation. But, noticing MacDowell was caught in a crossroads, Qualley gave her mother some much-needed daughterly advice that turned things around. "I've had to work really hard on my independence. Margaret basically told me I needed to get a life. She was right," MacDowell added.
It wasn't the only time MacDowell's children inspired the actor to live away from Hollywood. "The Way Home" star originally raised her three kids in calmer states like Montana and North Carolina so she wouldn't be distracted by the hustle and bustle of the entertainment industry. "I didn't want to be in a town where the only thing people thought about was the work," MacDowell told The Zoe Report in a 2021 interview. "I just wanted to live where I thought about my kids and I was in book clubs."