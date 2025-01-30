All The Facts About Andie MacDowell's Unusual Medical Diagnosis

When Andie MacDowell revealed her stunning new red carpet look in 2021, the world was taken by storm at how absolutely gorgeous she looked with her natural gray hair. Whereas MacDowell has been incredibly open about embracing the silver locks as part of her aging journey, it was a bit harder for her to come around on reminding herself the rest of her body needs the same amount of grace. MacDowell not only had to lay off the intense biking due to aging knees and her piriformis syndrome, but she also had to accept that the rest of her body would need some love too. According to People, when a dress wasn't fitting right for a major event, MacDowell initially wanted to beat herself up for not being able to shed a few pounds before realizing, "I'm too old to starve myself for 5 pounds nonstop. I just can't do it anymore."

Besides, MacDowell herself has confessed that she feels sexy as an older woman and it's given her an intuition that's been life-saving. Not only did listening to her gut lead her to rock the silver locks, but it's also what helped her to go to the doctor to care for her sciatic pain. And it's something she wants to encourage other women to do as well — specifically her daughters. "I try to instill in them a feeling of being their own person and trusting their instincts," she told People. Luckily for MacDowell, slowing down and being with her famous family is also part of her road to recovery.