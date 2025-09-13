JD Vance Accidentally Compared Trump's Taste In Oval Office Decor To A Toddler's

JD Vance may or may not secretly wish to be an unelected president. At least, that's what his candor in interviews and online suggest. Either the former Ohio senator is in dire need of some media training, or he's simply returning President Donald Trump's shadiest digs at Vance in full. Vance's comments on Trump's health have everyone suspicious (the VP doth protest too much), and during the very USA Today interview that left pundits even more concerned about the president's wellbeing, Vance managed to also accidentally take a dig at his boss' decision to cover the Oval Office in gold.

When asked what he thought of Trump's gaudy decor, the politician didn't really provide a straightforward answer. "The president obviously has his very distinctive style," Vance replied. "What I really like about the Oval Office is that it's brighter." We barely had time to wonder whether his use of the word "distinctive" was a hint that he can't stand the office's new look when the "Hillbilly Elegy" author doled out what appeared to be another thinly-veiled insult: "Our five-year-old, his favorite color is gold. And whenever he walks into the Oval Office, he's just blown away by it because it does have this bright, lively feel."

Er, comparing your boss' taste to a child's isn't exactly the most supportive move, Mr. Vice President. Trump's penchant for covering everything he owns in gold is well established, but the president seems to forget that the Oval Office isn't actually his property. Musician Jack White publicly decried it on Instagram as "a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room." Unnamed experts who spoke to the Washington Post agreed, with one opining, "It looks so garish and overblown."