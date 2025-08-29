JD Vance's Comments On Trump's Health Have Everyone Suspicious (The VP Doth Protest Too Much)

Speculation about Donald Trump's health has been running high, especially with the glaring reminder of the president's bruised, makeup-smeared hand. Trump himself has seemingly communicated his discomfort, using shady movements to keep his right hand out of view. Now, remarks from JD Vance are stirring the pot even more. When asked about hypothetically stepping into the presidency, Vance was quick to tout his boss's health and stamina. "He actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up, and the first person making phone calls in the morning," Vance informed USA Today. "I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term."

However, some listeners thought the vice-president was trying too hard when he complimented Trump's health. "Trump is sicker than we thought," concluded one poster on X, formerly Twitter. "I'd be shocked if we didn't see him as President before Trump's term ends ... They're covering up a lot of health issues with Trump," remarked another.

Lately, Trump's health reports have caused whiplash. His April 2025 medical report was overwhelmingly positive. Three months later, however, Trump's diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency sparked new rumors about the president's lifespan. Although not unusual, especially for a 79-year-old like Trump, people were suspicious that an apparently ongoing condition like this one wasn't part of Trump's April health disclosure.