JD Vance's Comments On Trump's Health Have Everyone Suspicious (The VP Doth Protest Too Much)
Speculation about Donald Trump's health has been running high, especially with the glaring reminder of the president's bruised, makeup-smeared hand. Trump himself has seemingly communicated his discomfort, using shady movements to keep his right hand out of view. Now, remarks from JD Vance are stirring the pot even more. When asked about hypothetically stepping into the presidency, Vance was quick to tout his boss's health and stamina. "He actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up, and the first person making phone calls in the morning," Vance informed USA Today. "I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term."
However, some listeners thought the vice-president was trying too hard when he complimented Trump's health. "Trump is sicker than we thought," concluded one poster on X, formerly Twitter. "I'd be shocked if we didn't see him as President before Trump's term ends ... They're covering up a lot of health issues with Trump," remarked another.
Lately, Trump's health reports have caused whiplash. His April 2025 medical report was overwhelmingly positive. Three months later, however, Trump's diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency sparked new rumors about the president's lifespan. Although not unusual, especially for a 79-year-old like Trump, people were suspicious that an apparently ongoing condition like this one wasn't part of Trump's April health disclosure.
Trump's health info has incited an ongoing lack of trust
Besides JD Vance's USA Today interview, Donald Trump's own remarks haven't been helping matters, either. Earlier in August 2025, Trump got spiritual during an appearance on "Fox and Friends," commenting about his aspirations to go to heaven. On social media, some people viewed this as an ominous sign. "Vance says he's ready to become the President of the United States if something happens to Trump! The way Trump is talking about getting into heaven and then this makes you really wonder how bad Trump's medical issues really are," commented one X user. In addition, recent unfiltered pics of Trump are generating health questions and offering visual evidence of his advancing age.
Perhaps USA Today's question would seem more routine if it weren't for the ever-churning rumor mill. Every vice president needs to be prepared to assume their boss's role, whether permanently or temporarily, such as when the POTUS undergoes a medical procedure. Unfortunately, Vance's commentary is just one more instance of remarks that people have found unconvincing, leading people to assume more serious issues, like linking Trump's chronic venous insufficiency with congestive heart failure. While the rest of Trump's family has stayed silent on his health issues, his niece, Mary Trump, pointed out an important reason for people's current disbelief. "All the more reason not to trust them now because all of that information about Donald's health that has been released in the past is demonstrably untrue," Mary remarked on her YouTube channel.