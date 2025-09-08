JD Vance Exposes Trump's Bizarre Sleep Habits That Can't Be Good For His Questionable Health
Don't look now, but JD Vance just put another nail in the coffin that is the speculation about President Donald Trump's health. While speaking to Fox News in September 2025, the vice president revealed that Trump isn't exactly prioritizing sleep, and it's not the flex he thinks it is. "He doesn't have an off switch." "Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or two in the morning. Then he'll call you at six in the morning about a totally different topic. It's like, Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?" Vance's recent comments about Trump's health have everyone suspicious, and revealing that the president isn't catching enough Zs is surely not going to help public confidence.
However, Vance isn't the only one who's to blame when it comes to sharing the president's sleep schedule (or lack thereof) with the public. Karoline Leavitt made the same mistake when she attempted to boast about the president's health during a press briefing in May 2025.
In another moment that put Leavitt's Trump obsession on blast, she bragged about how hard the president works, compared to former President Joe Biden. "We returned home from a very long and tiring trip last week, and on Saturday, where was the president? In the Oval Office, working all day. He doesn't stop. He doesn't quit. He's in great health," Leavitt said (via X). She also touted Trump's "endurance" during his Middle East trip, but might have been better off not mentioning it at all, seeing as Trump appeared to have trouble staying awake during some of the proceedings.
Donald Trump's health remains a hot topic
Donald Trump's attempts to squash health rumors fell flat after he failed to make a public appearance for several days ahead of Labor Day weekend. As CNN's Kaitlan Collins helpfully pointed out, the president had been MIA since August 26 after he hosted a lengthy cabinet meeting (Trump kept his colleagues busy for over three hours), and as the camera-loving president continued to remain out of the public eye, pundits grew increasingly worried. A full six days without any public appearances from the president passed, leading to rumors that he was unwell, severely ill — or dead. The hashtags #whereistrump and #TRUMPDIED made the rounds on X.
The reason for the president's prolonged absence from the public eye is not clear, but he remained active on Truth Social and was well enough to do an hour-and-a-half interview with the "Daily Caller." On Labor Day, photographers snapped pictures of the president dressed in his golf gear as he readied to depart for a game. He was missing his usual orange glow, but other than that, Trump seemed very much alive.
On September 2, Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office and addressed the rumors about his health, claiming he'd been very busy behind the scenes. "I was very active over the weekend," the president said (via CNN), citing the interview he'd done and the Truth Social posts he'd shared. Perhaps that three-hour cabinet meeting simply took its toll. After all, weathering all that extensive praise from your colleagues must be exhausting.