JD Vance Exposes Trump's Bizarre Sleep Habits That Can't Be Good For His Questionable Health

Don't look now, but JD Vance just put another nail in the coffin that is the speculation about President Donald Trump's health. While speaking to Fox News in September 2025, the vice president revealed that Trump isn't exactly prioritizing sleep, and it's not the flex he thinks it is. "He doesn't have an off switch." "Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or two in the morning. Then he'll call you at six in the morning about a totally different topic. It's like, Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?" Vance's recent comments about Trump's health have everyone suspicious, and revealing that the president isn't catching enough Zs is surely not going to help public confidence.

However, Vance isn't the only one who's to blame when it comes to sharing the president's sleep schedule (or lack thereof) with the public. Karoline Leavitt made the same mistake when she attempted to boast about the president's health during a press briefing in May 2025.

In another moment that put Leavitt's Trump obsession on blast, she bragged about how hard the president works, compared to former President Joe Biden. "We returned home from a very long and tiring trip last week, and on Saturday, where was the president? In the Oval Office, working all day. He doesn't stop. He doesn't quit. He's in great health," Leavitt said (via X). She also touted Trump's "endurance" during his Middle East trip, but might have been better off not mentioning it at all, seeing as Trump appeared to have trouble staying awake during some of the proceedings.