Kylie & Jason Kelce's Daughter Bennie Wasn't Too Keen On Becoming A Big Sister

Kylie and Jason Kelce welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce, in March 2025. News of Kylie's fourth pregnancy was ill-received by none other than Kylie and Jason's three adorable daughters, Wyatt (b. 2020), Elliotte (b. 2021), and Bennett (b. 2023). In May 2025, Kylie got candid about parenting the four young girls on her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce." With juggling a newborn and three daughters, she noted a lasting resentment from the former baby of the family, Bennett, who was not taking a liking to her new baby sister.

Where her other two daughters, Wyatt and Elliotte, would coo over their new sister and help their mother, Bennie, as Kylie explained in the May 2025 episode, "...is the only one who's not interested in what she's doing and likes to pretend that she's not there." However, five months after Finnley's birth, Kylie shared an exciting update on the progress made between the two sisters.

In her podcast episode released on September 4, 2025, Kylie updated listeners on the two youngest members of the Kelce family, rejoicing on-air: "Over the last five months, we have definitely had progress!" Yes, after five months, Bennett started showing signs of warming up to her new sister. Though the changes in the relationship are small, Kylie still celebrated, noting, "I'm gonna call it a win!"