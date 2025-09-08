Barron's Biggest Fan Reportedly Caught The Attention Of Trump Insiders With Her Social Media Posts

Barron Trump's love life is often in the spotlight — even though we rarely know much about who the notoriously private first son is dating. The 19-year-old NYU student has been met with a life in the spotlight, even though he seems to prefer going under the radar whenever he can. Between his controversial family, his tall stature, and his air of mystery, Barron's apparent lack of interest in the limelight hasn't stopped him from racking up fans. He even has a number one fan. And, her commitment to that title has apparently earned her attention from Trump family insiders.

A desire to maintain a low profile has kept Barron off of social media — at least publicly. But, fans of Donald Trump's youngest son still have an Instagram account they can follow to keep up with him. The fan account @barrotrump has nearly 460,000 followers and posts about Barron and his family regularly, despite how little he is in the public eye. The popular account has been giving Barron fans a regular dose of content since March 2023. And now, the person behind the account has been revealed: a 19-year-old woman from Brazil who has had a crush on Barron since she was 17. "I decided to create the account because I really like Barron, he was my first famous crush," she told the Daily Mail. And, not only has she caught the attention of fellow Barron fans, but she's also piqued the interest of folks who know the Trumps.