Barron's Biggest Fan Reportedly Caught The Attention Of Trump Insiders With Her Social Media Posts
Barron Trump's love life is often in the spotlight — even though we rarely know much about who the notoriously private first son is dating. The 19-year-old NYU student has been met with a life in the spotlight, even though he seems to prefer going under the radar whenever he can. Between his controversial family, his tall stature, and his air of mystery, Barron's apparent lack of interest in the limelight hasn't stopped him from racking up fans. He even has a number one fan. And, her commitment to that title has apparently earned her attention from Trump family insiders.
A desire to maintain a low profile has kept Barron off of social media — at least publicly. But, fans of Donald Trump's youngest son still have an Instagram account they can follow to keep up with him. The fan account @barrotrump has nearly 460,000 followers and posts about Barron and his family regularly, despite how little he is in the public eye. The popular account has been giving Barron fans a regular dose of content since March 2023. And now, the person behind the account has been revealed: a 19-year-old woman from Brazil who has had a crush on Barron since she was 17. "I decided to create the account because I really like Barron, he was my first famous crush," she told the Daily Mail. And, not only has she caught the attention of fellow Barron fans, but she's also piqued the interest of folks who know the Trumps.
Barron's fan account is going strong
In her September 7 interview with the Daily Mail, the @barrotrump account-runner explained, "I receive a lot of DMs from fans and people close to the Trump family." While folks who know the family may take an interest in the account, she's unsure how the Trumps feel about it, noting, "I've never been hired by the Trump family, maybe they don't even know about the existence of the account." She added that she has never spoken to Barron Trump or his family, but she's hopeful she will someday. She calls meeting Barron her "biggest dream."
Barron's low-key behavior has caused a commotion at NYU since he began his freshman year at the Stern School of Business in September 2024. One of his classmates called him "sort of like an oddity on campus" in a Vanity Fair interview in February, adding, "He goes to class, he goes home." With a reputation like that, it's unsurprising that a social media account offering any info about Barron has gained popularity. The @barrotrump creator clearly found herself a special niche, and she has total control over how Barron's biggest fan account is run. She explained, "I don't feel pressure to post absolutely anything," adding, "What I like I post." And, she has no intention of stopping anytime soon, noting that she'll run the account "as long as I can." So, Barron fans can still get their regular fix of pics of the ever-stoic first son.