Barron Trump's Love Life Is In The Spotlight Again & The Latest Rumor Is Wild Even For MAGA

President Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, has plenty of life to live. The first son will be entering his second year as an undergrad at New York University's Stern School of Business in fall 2025, and though he followed in his dad's footsteps earlier than we thought he would by dipping his feet into real estate, it's unclear where he'll be both professionally and personally in the years to come. Knowing there are many unanswered questions about his personal life, it's only natural that Trump fans would speculate about his relationship history.

It's no secret that Barron is reportedly the man to watch on the NYU campus, and with that, plenty of weird rumors about his love life have surfaced since he started school in 2024. Speculation about his potential relationships finally heated up amid whispers that he'd found a college girlfriend, and though he infamously keeps to himself, some internet analysts are dead set that President Trump's Gen Z representative finally came out of his shell and found love, albeit with an unlikely lucky lady.

The internet is notorious for rapidly spreading rumors about public figures that sometimes border fantasy. One such idea is that Barron is romancing Indiana Fever point guard and former college basketball star Caitlin Clark. "Is Caitlin Clark really dating Barron Trump!?" one X user asked. "Their kids will be 7 foot 6 real estate moguls that play basketball." Some went as far as suggesting they aren't just dating, but are secretly engaged. Even if the rumors are blatantly false, some Trump supporters believe Barron and Clark would still make a perfect couple. "Barron Trump, [our awesome] future president, and Caitlin Clark would make an awesome first lady," one X user wrote.