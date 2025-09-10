Barron Trump's Latest Move Is Sure To Be A Nightmare For Melania
Barron Trump has set his sights on Washington, D.C., which means that Melania Trump has effectively run out of excuses to remain absent from the White House. The first son set tongues wagging when he didn't show up at New York University as the new academic year kicked off on September 2, 2025. Amid all the scuttlebutt, a source dished to People, "From what I was told, he's doing a semester at another NYU campus." That campus happens to be in Washington, and the New York Post subsequently confirmed that Barron is officially moving back into the White House as a result.
The shock move notably comes hot on the heels of Melania finally clocking in for work as first lady. Further, it suggests Barron may be considering a career in politics after all. He initially went to business school, and while his university's Washington campus offers courses in economics, it largely focuses on politics, history, journalism, and public policy. Perhaps Barron has been inspired to follow in his father's footsteps, but it's no secret that this is not exactly what Melania envisions for her son. If she had her way, Barron would likely still be attending business school in New York.
Barron might be the reason Melania finally returns to the White House full-time
Barron Trump's decision to switch college campuses shouldn't really come as too much of a surprise. President Donald Trump has previously hinted that his youngest child has expressed an interest in politics. "He does like politics. It's sort of funny," Donald shared during an interview with Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, in May 2024 (via the New York Post). "He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'" Melania has a deep bond with Barron, which is all thanks to Donald's ego, and ahead of her husband's second term, the first lady made it clear that she is a mother before anything else in life. When she ultimately only clocked about 14 days in the White House by May 2025, many figured it was because she was spending time in New York to be closer to Barron.
But, in August 2025, Melania's true priorities became clearer than ever when a political insider disclosed to People that she's somewhat of a helicopter mom. "Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her," the source alleged. "She always knows where he is and what he's doing." As such, with Barron moving back into the White House, his mother will most certainly follow. While the first lady's absence suggests she'd rather be anywhere other than D.C., it's likely that her son residing in the capital will be the thing that convinces Melania to stay at the White House for longer than just a few days at a time.