Jennifer Aniston's Hypnotist Boyfriend Has A Famous Ex-Girlfriend

Jennifer Aniston may keep her relationships under lock and key, but fans and the press have eagerly sniffed out the identity of her beau. Jim Curtis, an author and wellness coach who specializes in hypnotherapy, is a name on everyone's lips now that he has snagged one of Hollywood's biggest sweethearts — and we're glad she has moved on from dating her co-stars. But it isn't the first time he has gotten romantic with an A-lister. Curtis used to go out with "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel. The reality TV personality opened up about her relationship with Aniston's guy and why things didn't work out between them.

I dated Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, and he was a nice guy," Frankel revealed on a September 2025 episode of her podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel." The Skinny Girl founder recalled how she dated Curtis early in his journey into wellness, which she said started after having a "life-altering" experience. "I know a lot about certain areas of wellness, but I don't love all areas of it, and I don't always take all areas of it seriously," she said. Frankel, however, does see her ex as a suitable romantic choice for Aniston, who is known for her avid curiosity in the wellness space and for having a general earthy-crunchiness. "So I am team Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis, and I would bet on them," Frankel asserted. "I'm going to bet on them. I think this is good."