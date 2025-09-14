Jennifer Aniston's Hypnotist Boyfriend Has A Famous Ex-Girlfriend
Jennifer Aniston may keep her relationships under lock and key, but fans and the press have eagerly sniffed out the identity of her beau. Jim Curtis, an author and wellness coach who specializes in hypnotherapy, is a name on everyone's lips now that he has snagged one of Hollywood's biggest sweethearts — and we're glad she has moved on from dating her co-stars. But it isn't the first time he has gotten romantic with an A-lister. Curtis used to go out with "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel. The reality TV personality opened up about her relationship with Aniston's guy and why things didn't work out between them.
I dated Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, and he was a nice guy," Frankel revealed on a September 2025 episode of her podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel." The Skinny Girl founder recalled how she dated Curtis early in his journey into wellness, which she said started after having a "life-altering" experience. "I know a lot about certain areas of wellness, but I don't love all areas of it, and I don't always take all areas of it seriously," she said. Frankel, however, does see her ex as a suitable romantic choice for Aniston, who is known for her avid curiosity in the wellness space and for having a general earthy-crunchiness. "So I am team Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis, and I would bet on them," Frankel asserted. "I'm going to bet on them. I think this is good."
People couldn't be happier about Jen's new romance
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were first linked together in July 2025 after vacationing in Mallorca with friends, including Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. According to an insider who spoke with People that same July, Aniston and Curtis began a platonic relationship after being introduced by a mutual friend. Their friendship slowly turned into a romance. "[They are] casually dating and having fun," another source confirmed at the time. The pair was later spotted walking out of a restaurant in New York City together, with Page Six publishing the photos.
Aniston hinted that things were getting serious when she quietly went Instagram official with Curtis. In a summer recap that she posted in September 2025, "The Morning Show" star slyly included a photo capturing the silhouette of the back of a man's head, and people are convinced it is Curtis. "You think we wouldn't notice photo number 17???" one user said, referencing the 17th image in the carousel. Another commented, "The soft launch." Others were overjoyed to hear that Aniston has found someone, considering her complicated relationship history — from her contentious marriage with Brad Pitt to her on-and-off relationship with John Mayer. "You deserve to Be Happy, Jenn," someone penned warmly.