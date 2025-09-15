Jeanine Pirro's Pumpkin Dress Can't Distract From Her Over-Teased Disaster 'Do

It seems that United States Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro likes to celebrate fall early. On September 4, Pirro took to Instagram sporting a perfectly pumpkin-colored dress in a reel. Despite the bold, uniquely autumnal hue of her outfit, though, it was difficult to focus on anything other than Pirro's bizarre hair situation. And, if this isn't a sign that it's time for her to finally update her hairstyle, we don't know what is.

The video was posted to celebrate the many recent arrests made in Washington D.C. Pirro wrote: "Make D.C. Safe Again update. 81 arrests and 13 illegal firearms seized yesterday. That brings the total arrests to 1,841 and 188 illegal guns removed from the streets."

She added some lively vibes to her rather bleak message with a bright orange dress. Unfortunately for her, it was neither her update nor her dress that caught our attention. Instead, it was the out-of-control volume of her bob that stole the show. Pirro seemingly opted for so much volume while giving herself a blowout that it looked more like she was wearing a hood made of hair. And, while this is far from new for the famous judge, we're starting to wonder how big her hair can actually get before it's too heavy for her neck to hold up.