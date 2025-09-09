Do These Former And Current Fox News Anchors Wear Wigs On Air? Rumors Say Yes

Since its launch in 1996, Fox News — along with its news anchors — has become a staple within the media landscape. Part of the network's success comes from its reliance on opinion programming; that is, shows featuring charismatic hosts who share their unfettered thoughts about current events. These opinion shows have shaped the ethos of Fox News and produced conservative media superstars like Bill O'Reilly, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson. Thanks to the outspoken hosts that populate Fox News, the network has eclipsed other networks to become the highest-rated news network on television.

Fox News anchors hold an enormous amount of power and influence, but they're still beholden to public opinion. Through the years, numerous on-air personalities have courted controversy. Some have been heavily criticized for their involvement in explosive scandals that completely rocked Fox News. And when it comes to their physical appearance, Fox News anchors are always under a microscope. Therefore, it's not far-fetched to assume that some Fox News hosts use a wig to achieve their flawless, camera-ready hair. However, if any of them do, they aren't willing to tell. For the most part, Fox News anchors are notoriously dodgy when it comes to addressing potential cosmetic enhancements, including wigs. Still, that hasn't stopped the public from guessing.