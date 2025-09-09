Do These Former And Current Fox News Anchors Wear Wigs On Air? Rumors Say Yes
Since its launch in 1996, Fox News — along with its news anchors — has become a staple within the media landscape. Part of the network's success comes from its reliance on opinion programming; that is, shows featuring charismatic hosts who share their unfettered thoughts about current events. These opinion shows have shaped the ethos of Fox News and produced conservative media superstars like Bill O'Reilly, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson. Thanks to the outspoken hosts that populate Fox News, the network has eclipsed other networks to become the highest-rated news network on television.
Fox News anchors hold an enormous amount of power and influence, but they're still beholden to public opinion. Through the years, numerous on-air personalities have courted controversy. Some have been heavily criticized for their involvement in explosive scandals that completely rocked Fox News. And when it comes to their physical appearance, Fox News anchors are always under a microscope. Therefore, it's not far-fetched to assume that some Fox News hosts use a wig to achieve their flawless, camera-ready hair. However, if any of them do, they aren't willing to tell. For the most part, Fox News anchors are notoriously dodgy when it comes to addressing potential cosmetic enhancements, including wigs. Still, that hasn't stopped the public from guessing.
Critics say Tucker Carson has suspiciously thick strands
Tucker Carlson ascended to fame in 2016 when he began hosting the Fox News series "Tucker Carlson Tonight." During its heyday, Carlon's show was one of the most popular programs on TV; however, it wasn't without controversy. Throughout his tenure, Carlson was labeled a firebrand with little concern for the ethics of journalism. Critics accused him of rage-baiting his audience and spreading baseless, racially-charged conspiracy theories. Things came to a head in April 2023 when Carlson was ousted from Fox News. According to reports, the network cut ties with him due to his problematic behavior both on and off-camera. The spurned TV host refused to stay out of the limelight, though. A few months later, he launched his own digital news network.
Carlson is no stranger to controversy, and neither is his hair. The conservative pundit is known for his chestnut-colored locks, which are long, wavy, and loaded with volume. For years, critics and viewers have speculated that Carlson's luscious mane is actually a wig. While there's no definitive proof of this, New Times Hair did note that Carlson's hair has changed very little throughout his career, a fact that could indicate the presence of a hairpiece. In 2024, Calrson addressed the hair skepticism while appearing on the comedy series "Kill Tony." During the show, he invited a stand-up comedian to tug on his tresses to see if they were real. After grabbing a pinch of his fur, the comedian remarked, "That's some good weave!"
Sean Hannity's tufts are 'a little too perfect'
Sean Hannity has been a fixture of Fox News since he joined the network in 1996. Given his decades-long television career, it goes without saying that his physical appearance has changed significantly over time — some would even say that Sean Hannity looks unrecognizable in photos from his early broadcasting days. But hey, that is to be expected, right? Throughout the years, Hannity's face has aged, wrinkles have set in, and he has taken to wearing a hefty amount of makeup on-camera. However, despite the inevitable signs of growing older, Hannity's hair seems relatively ageless. His robust, silvery mane shows no signs of thinning, leaving viewers to wonder if the TV star secretly wears a toupee.
Speaking with Nicki Swift in 2025, hair expert Amber Renee offered her professional assessment of what might really be going on with Hannity's 'do. "At 63, it's certainly possible for a man to have a full head of hair — genetics can be kind — but there's something about Hannity's coif that feels a little too perfect," she said. Based on the evidence, Renee concluded that Hannity probably doesn't wear a hairpiece; however, he may have undergone some type of hair restoration treatment. Amber surmised, "While there's no definitive proof he's wearing a toupee, the signs do suggest the possibility of a little follicular enhancement."
Jeanine Pirro's voluminous mane has been called into question
Judge Jeanine Pirro made her Fox News debut in 2006. She quickly rose through the ranks and went on to host programs like "The Five" and "Justice with Judge Jeanine." Known for her staunch conservatism and brash commentary, Pirro weathered plenty of controversy during her time on the network. In 2019, she was temporarily booted off her own show after she made offensive remarks about congresswoman Ilhan Omar. She has also been accused of spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation on the air. Pirro left Fox News in 2025 after being appointed by the Trump administration to serve as the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.
Pirro may have skirted the consequences of hack journalism during her time on Fox News, but there is one matter that she can't seem to evade: The question of whether or not she wears a wig. Pirro's signature blowout is miraculously soft, shiny, and well-coiffed, leading many to wonder if it's the real deal. Viewers note that her hair doesn't show signs of thinning or breakage, which makes it look somewhat unnatural. Without any concrete proof, the jury is still out on the authenticity of Pirro's hair. However, there have been several moments that fueled wig speculation — including one incident where Jeanine Pirro's overstyled 'do looked like it was about to fly right off of her head.
Ainsley Earhardt feeds the rumor mill with her ever-changing hairstyles
Ainsley Earhardt was hired by Fox News in 2007. The TV personality is best-known for her role on "FOX & Friends," where she chats about current events and interviews right-wing politicians. Like many female broadcasters, Earhardt has faced plenty of scrutiny over her physical appearance. For instance, in 2025, critics mocked her for sporting cartoonishly orange bronzer (notably, she's one of many Fox News women who have been plagued with a Donald Trump-like tan). In addition to her strange tanning habits, Earhardt has also been caught wearing poorly blended extensions that clashed with her hair color. What's more, critics have wondered whether or not her glossy blonde locks might actually be the work of a wig.
While there's no concrete evidence that Earhardt wears a wig, the matter has been investigated by several blogs and hair forums. Some have pointed to the fact that Earhardt revamps her hair on a pretty regular basis. Her color tends to fluctuate between sandy blonde and radiant platinum. Likewise, her layers have been known to vanish and reappear at various times. Some critics believe that many of these drastic transformations could have been achieved with the help of a wig. Earhardt has never addressed the wig rumors; however, her ever-changing locks are enough to keep the rumor mill spinning.
There's chatter about Jesse Watters possibly wearing a toupee
Jesse Watters is primarily known for "The Five" and "Jesse Watters Primetime," but his hair is an icon in its own right. His trademark 'do features a robust hairline, perfectly-tapered sides, and lots of springy volume. Watters' locks are so notorious that they even have their own account on X. But for all the fanfare surrounding his fabulous fur, there has also been some chatter about whether or not he wears a toupee. This rumor has not only been perpetuated by the public, but also by Watters' Fox News colleague, Greg Gutfeld. In a 2023 episode of "Gutfeld!," the TV host jokingly alluded to Watters using a wig to cover up his hair loss.
When Gutfeld became a father in 2024, he couldn't help using the birth announcement to take another swipe at Watters and his coif. In a letter that was shared on-air, Gutfeld told fans that his baby girl had arrived safely and was doing well. He then added (via USA Today), "She is already very observant and has asked if Jesse (Watters) wears a toupee. I told her that he definitely wears a wig."
Watters has not publicly addressed the toupee gossip, but he has opened up about his hair care routine. "I haven't really told a lot of people, but I just started blow drying my hair last year," Watters said in an 2019 episode of Fox's "Ride to Work." He added, "I just use my hands with the blow dryer for about 30 seconds."
Bret Baier has denied wearing a hairpiece, but critics remain dubious
Bret Baier joined Fox News in 1998 and quickly rose to the top of his game. Since then, he's been featured in countless news segments, making him one of the most eminent faces on Fox News. That said, Baier's face has gotten a lot of attention over the years. Viewers note that his skin looks unnaturally smooth and symmetrical, prompting whispers about possible cosmetic procedures. Try as he might, Bret Baier can't seem to escape the plastic surgery speculation that plagues him. In 2018, he tried to dispel the rumors on X, writing, "Never had any plastic surgery. But thanks for watching."
In addition to the rumblings of plastic surgery, Baier has also been hit with wig rumors. This gossip isn't completely out of left field — after all, Baier's hairline is immaculate, and his sleek crew cut looks like it was pilfered from a Ken doll. Baier addressed the wig conversation in a 2023 X post where he wrote, "My hair is 100% my own — I promise. It's super curly and I need to put gel in it to get it to lay down." Alas, his explanation didn't quash the rumor mill. In 2025, the anchor man penned another X post defending his tresses. "No I definitively don't wear a toupee," he asserted. "Never have. Never will."
Kayleigh McEnany was hit with wig allegations
Kayleigh McEnany rose to prominence in 2015 while serving as Press Secretary for the Donald Trump administration. When Trump's first term concluded in 2021, the media hotshot found her next gig at Fox News. Since then, McEnany has fully embraced the Fox News aesthetic, which tauts blonde as the default hair color for female Fox News anchors. Throughout the years, her strands have become lighter in shade and increasingly flawless in their appearance. McEnany's hair metamorphosis hasn't gone unnoticed, and it has even led to speculation that she wears a wig. On social media, skeptics noted that McEnany's roots look unnaturally clumped together, which could indicate that she's indeed keeping a (faux) hairy secret.
Speaking with The List in 2025, hair guru Amber Renee concluded that McEnany probably does not wear a wig. "McEnany's hairline looks natural, and she's been seen with slightly different styles over the years, which suggests she's not rocking a full wig," Renee explained. She also acknowledged that the "consistently polished" look of McEnany's hair may lead some to suspect it's too perfect to be real, adding, "More likely, she benefits from high-quality salon treatments, professional styling, and possibly some clip-in extensions to enhance thickness and volume." The expert also suggested that McEnany's hair would look more natural if she employed better styling techniques: "However, a more modern, lived-in blonde with slightly darker roots and softer highlights could add depth and make her look even more effortlessly chic."
Many suspect Megyn Kelly has sported phony follicles
Megyn Kelly joined Fox News in 2004 and quickly became one of the network's brightest stars. In 2017, she left Fox News to start a new position at NBC; however, she was canned from that job after just a few months. Eventually, Kelly made her way to Sirius XM, where she launched her next venture "The Megyn Kelly Show." Despite all the shakeups in her career, the TV host has maintained a strong presence in the zeitgeist. Thanks to her notoriety, Megyn Kelly's drastic hair transformation has long been a source of public interest. Throughout the years, she has sported an array of hairstyles from pixie cuts to wavy locks. In light of Kelly's ever-changing tresses, critics suspect that she might have a history of wearing faux hair.
There could be some truth to this rumor. For starters, Kelly is a frequent user of hair extensions, which proves that she's not opposed to donning accessories that enhance her locks. According to wig expert @saralewigs on Instagram, Kelly has indeed worn a wig on-camera. In an Instagram post, Sarale pointed to one video clip in particular where Kelly's roots looked totally inconsistent with natural hair. "So, I was going between wig or extensions," the expert explained. "But then you look at the top here and it's like, 'That's a wig.' That is literally a wig at the top, like, it cannot be extensions."
Greg Gutfeld was the subject of a wig-vestigation
Greg Gutfeld joined the Fox News universe in 2007. His claim to fame is his series "Gutfeld!," which blends comedy and political commentary. The show boasts around 3 million viewers an episode, making it a runaway hit for the network. In addition to his comedy chops, Gutfeld is also known for his plume of dense, silvery hair, which he usually styles into a quiff. Throughout the years, Gutfeld's locks have gone noticeably more grey, and his hairline even shows signs of receding — however, that hasn't stopped people from assuming that he wears a wig. Skeptics have noted that Gutfeld's coif is miraculously thick and uniform with no signs of thinning. In other words, it looks suspiciously perfect.
While there's no concrete proof that Gutfeld wears a wig, rumors have certainly been flying on social media. One such claim came from a TikTok account called @true.story324, who suspects the TV host sports a fake head of hair. In a 2025 post, the account claimed that Gutfeld's wife had supposedly confirmed the wig rumors herself. "Greg has been suffering from a receding hairline and thinning hair," the video declared using an automated voiceover. "In order to maintain a good image, he chooses to wear a wig to cover up the problem of hair loss." For his part, Gutfeld has not commented on the authenticity of his hair.
Charlie Hurt admitted to wearing a toupee
Charlie Hurt made his Fox News debut in 2016 and later went on to serve as co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend." The media personality is well-known for his appearance, especially his rippling brown hair, which he wears in various styles. His go-to haircut seems to be a short, tidy quiff; however, he's also been known to grow it out and leave it slightly unkempt. Back in 2007, The Hill declared Hurt to be one of the most 50 beautiful people on Capitol Hill, citing his hair as the source of his magnetic charm. "Some say his wild brown locks that hit his shoulders are tamer these days," the magazine declared. "But Hill reporters who have seen him say that is not so."
In addition to his ever-changing lengths, viewers also noticed a seemingly-miraculous change in the texture of Hurt's hair. At times, it had a soft wavy appearance; but on other occasions, it was wiry with tight curls. These inconsistencies gave way to rumors that Hurt might be sporting a hair piece. Unlike some of his Fox News colleagues, Hurt decided to speak out about his hair — and surprisingly, he has owned up to wearing a toupee. Hurt's confession came in 2018 when he responded to an X user who called his hair "bold, and occasionally irreverent." Hurt wrote back, "Dude, it's a wig. Would it be more reverent if I powdered it?"
Static Media owns and operates The List and Nicki Swift.