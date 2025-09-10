Kamala Harris Lifts The Lid On Her Behind-The-Scenes Pain In The Biden White House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all remember the surprise and apparent chaos that took the world by storm when former President Joe Biden formally dropped out of the 2024 presidential election and former Vice President Kamala Harris took his place as the Democratic nominee. If you've ever wondered how Harris reacted when she found out she'd replace Biden in the election, you're not alone. And, she's finally opening up about the tense situation behind the scenes in her upcoming memoir, "107 Days," which is set for release on September 23. From the sound of it, the road that led to Election Day 2024 was a difficult one, and it certainly didn't set her up for success.

On September 10, an excerpt titled "The Constant Battle" from her upcoming book was published in The Atlantic, revealing some of what Harris dealt with during her time in the Biden administration. Harris recalled getting "constant attention" from the media during her time as VP. And yet, the administration she was a part of often failed to come to her aid. "... When the stories were unfair or inaccurate, the president's inner circle seemed fine with it," she explained, noting, "... It seemed as if they decided I should be knocked down a little bit more." It's easy to imagine the frustration this likely caused for Harris, who was trying to succeed in the vice president role. And yet, this would backfire for the party when she suddenly became their last hope against Donald Trump.