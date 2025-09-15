Juicy Details About Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe's Love Life
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates' youngest daughter Phoebe Gates has had quite the stunning transformation. Now a young professional in her own right, Phoebe has clearly inherited both her father's entrepreneurial sprit and her mother's social advocacy, having both co-founded her own company and become an outspoken supporter of women's issues. Phoebe has also already had a rather interesting love life.
Around late 2023, Phoebe became one half of what could very well have been one of the all-time nepo baby power couples when she began dating Arthur Donald. If you don't know who that is off the top of your head, it's probably because he has a different last name than his very famous grandfather. Indeed, Arthur is one of Sir Paul McCartney's eight grandchildren. (More specifically, he's the son of Paul's daughter Mary McCartney and her ex-husband Alistair Donald.) So, you know, just a direct descendant of one of the most famous and influential musicians of all time — no big deal.
Phoebe and Arthur hard-launched their relationship in June 2024, when Phoebe partnered with Nylon to share photos from her college graduation party on Instagram, a couple of which featured Arthur. On Nylon's write-up about her graduation, Phoebe captioned one of the snapshots, "With Arthur, he cleans up nicely." However, while some nepo baby couples have found lasting love, a Microsoft-Beatles dynasty was simply not meant to be. And in September 2025, People exclusively confirmed that Bill Gates' daughter and Paul McCartney's grandson had gone their separate ways. The news broke after Phoebe shared a tidbit about her new beau.
Phoebe Gates is keeping her post-Arthur Donald romance low-key
Notably, People's confirmation that Phoebe Gates and Arthur Donald had ended things came as Phoebe herself confirmed on her and her business partner Sophia Kianni's podcast "The Burnouts" that she had a new man in her life. And from the sound of things, she's happy to keep things low-key. For instance, she's apparently moved on from dating a member of another famous family, as her new beau — who she did not name — apparently doesn't use Instagram at all. (Per Us Weekly, her ex is on the social media app but has a private account.)
While some view abstinence from social media as a red flag this day and age, Phoebe apparently isn't bothered by it. Quite the opposite, in fact. "I'm dating a guy who literally doesn't have Instagram," Phoebe said, adding, "Like, he deletes it. And it's amazing. It's the best thing ever. And this is completely new for me. I've never been with someone like this."
The company that Phoebe and Kianni co-own is a shopping app called Phia, powered by AI to help make secondhand shopping easier. And according to the second-generation tech entrepreneur, although her boyfriend isn't one to use platforms like Instagram himself, he is more than happy to watch the videos she crafts in order to build her brand on social media. Phoebe recounted on "The Burnouts" how she shows the posts to him and said, "Honestly, having him not be on social media is so great."