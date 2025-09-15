Juicy Details About Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe's Love Life

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates' youngest daughter Phoebe Gates has had quite the stunning transformation. Now a young professional in her own right, Phoebe has clearly inherited both her father's entrepreneurial sprit and her mother's social advocacy, having both co-founded her own company and become an outspoken supporter of women's issues. Phoebe has also already had a rather interesting love life.

Around late 2023, Phoebe became one half of what could very well have been one of the all-time nepo baby power couples when she began dating Arthur Donald. If you don't know who that is off the top of your head, it's probably because he has a different last name than his very famous grandfather. Indeed, Arthur is one of Sir Paul McCartney's eight grandchildren. (More specifically, he's the son of Paul's daughter Mary McCartney and her ex-husband Alistair Donald.) So, you know, just a direct descendant of one of the most famous and influential musicians of all time — no big deal.

Phoebe and Arthur hard-launched their relationship in June 2024, when Phoebe partnered with Nylon to share photos from her college graduation party on Instagram, a couple of which featured Arthur. On Nylon's write-up about her graduation, Phoebe captioned one of the snapshots, "With Arthur, he cleans up nicely." However, while some nepo baby couples have found lasting love, a Microsoft-Beatles dynasty was simply not meant to be. And in September 2025, People exclusively confirmed that Bill Gates' daughter and Paul McCartney's grandson had gone their separate ways. The news broke after Phoebe shared a tidbit about her new beau.