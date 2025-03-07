The Stunning Transformation Of Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe

Take one look inside the life of Bill Gates and you'd think it's all about technology and philanthropy; however, he's also a dedicated father to his three children, Jennifer, Phoebe, and Rory. Despite his wealth, he's also tried to give his kids as normal an upbringing as possible.

Bill met Melinda French in 1987 when she worked as a product manager at Microsoft. After crossing paths at a meeting, Bill asked her out but suggested the date take place two weeks later. That wasn't spontaneous enough for Melinda, who shut down his advances, but Bill persevered. The couple wound up engaged in 1993 and tied the knot on New Year's Day 1994 before welcoming two daughters and a son.

All of Gates' kids live an extremely lavish lifestyle and yet, they also had a lot of normalcy in their childhoods. What's more, while they are slated to inherit some money, most of it will go to the Gates Foundation. "It's not a favor to kids to have them have huge sums of wealth because it distorts anything they might do, creating their own path," the tech mogul told "This Morning" in 2017. So far, his plan appears to be working: Bill and Melinda Gates' youngest daughter, Phoebe, has already started blazing her own path.

