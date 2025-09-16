Lauren Sánchez's Brother Wasn't Her Only Relative To Get Snubbed From Bezos Wedding
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding to Jeff Bezos in June 2025 was the talk of the summer thanks to its star-studded guest list. Yet, despite extending an invite to more than a few celebs, the billionaire couple didn't do the same for all of their family members. Lauren's estranged relationship with her brother got him axed from the wedding guest list, and he wasn't the only one. Lauren's own mother wasn't invited to the nuptials either. And the reason actually has to do with how the bride's family interfered with her relationship with the groom.
Lauren has three siblings, and two of them, Paul and Elena, were in attendance at her wedding to Jeff. Her brother, Michael Sánchez, on the other hand, hasn't spoken to Lauren since 2020. While it may have led to an extravagant wedding, Jeff and Lauren's romance was kickstarted with controversy. Michael was rumored to have leaked text messages and photos exchanged between Lauren and Jeff to The National Enquirer, which broke the news of the couple's affair in 2019. At the time, the now-spouses were still married to their former partners. Shortly before the affair news came out, Jeff announced that he and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, were divorcing, and he and Michael have been in a legal battle over the alleged leak ever since. Lauren and Michael's mom, Eleanor, reportedly attempted to reunite her kids, but it dragged her into the family feud instead.
Lauren's mom's attempt to bring the family back together seemingly made things worse
In an interview with the Times, Michael Sánchez explained that when his and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' mother got involved with their feud, it backfired. Their mom reportedly asked to meet with Lauren to talk through her falling-out with Michael. Yet, instead of this move inspiring a reconciliation, it seemingly created a wedge between Lauren and her mom. Michael claims that Lauren hasn't spoken to her mom since then and that she was not invited to her wedding to Jeff Bezos. Michael maintains that he wasn't responsible for the leak that caused the family rift, telling Page Six, "I would never sell out my sister. Everything I did was to protect Jeff and Lauren."
Despite being estranged from her mom, Lauren has spoken about her since their falling out. Lauren's parents divorced when she was seven years old, and in an interview with Elle in 2024, she spoke about spending time with her grandmother growing up while her mom was working. "My mom... worked extremely hard, so I would spend the night at my grandmother's a lot," she explained. She also credited her parents with her love of flying, saying, "My dad and my mom were both pilots. They had day jobs, but they would take me to the airport when they would go flying." Despite the state of their relationship on Lauren's wedding day, she clearly still harbors some fond memories of her mom.