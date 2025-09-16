Lauren Sánchez's Brother Wasn't Her Only Relative To Get Snubbed From Bezos Wedding

Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding to Jeff Bezos in June 2025 was the talk of the summer thanks to its star-studded guest list. Yet, despite extending an invite to more than a few celebs, the billionaire couple didn't do the same for all of their family members. Lauren's estranged relationship with her brother got him axed from the wedding guest list, and he wasn't the only one. Lauren's own mother wasn't invited to the nuptials either. And the reason actually has to do with how the bride's family interfered with her relationship with the groom.

Lauren has three siblings, and two of them, Paul and Elena, were in attendance at her wedding to Jeff. Her brother, Michael Sánchez, on the other hand, hasn't spoken to Lauren since 2020. While it may have led to an extravagant wedding, Jeff and Lauren's romance was kickstarted with controversy. Michael was rumored to have leaked text messages and photos exchanged between Lauren and Jeff to The National Enquirer, which broke the news of the couple's affair in 2019. At the time, the now-spouses were still married to their former partners. Shortly before the affair news came out, Jeff announced that he and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, were divorcing, and he and Michael have been in a legal battle over the alleged leak ever since. Lauren and Michael's mom, Eleanor, reportedly attempted to reunite her kids, but it dragged her into the family feud instead.