Patrick Schwarzenegger Looks So Different With Bleach Blonde Hair (& It's Giving '90s Boy Band)

Fans of Patrick Schwarzenegger have already seen way more of the actor than they probably needed to, thanks to his raunchy, controversial work on Season 3 of "The White Lotus." While his star power has seriously risen over the past couple of years, many people may be shocked to see the normally brown-haired son of Arnold Schwarzenegger with bleached blonde hair.

Back in December 2021, a 28-year-old Patrick posted a video showing off his drastic hair change on Instagram. "[Mom's] gonna kill me," he captioned. In the clip, Patrick ran a hand through his spiky blonde locks. Besides the fact that he looked like comedian Matt Rife during his brief blond phase, Patrick also totally channeled the '90s boy band era. He looked like *NSYNC's Lance Bass meets Ashley Parker Angel from O-Town.

Reviews were mixed online, but many people seemed to be into the new look. Besides comments that were just either the fire or heart-eyes emojis, one person wrote, "L0ve it!!!! Fun change." Another simply commented, "Looks good." However, others weren't digging the switch-up. "Your natural color is beautiful," said one netizen. "Tbh you deserve it," posted another, referring to Patrick's caption about how his mom was going to be upset with him. "Your natural hair color is awesome."