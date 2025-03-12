There are a lot of familiar faces in the cast of "The White Lotus" Season 3. There's Jason Isaacs, a "Harry Potter" veteran. There's Carrie Coon, breakout star of "The Leftovers." There's even Lalisa Manobal, better known as K-pop superstar Lisa. And then there's Patrick Schwarzenegger, a man whose name you certainly recognize even if you're not quite sure where you've seen him before.

Schwarzenegger's famous family isn't the only reason why he's carved a place for himself in pop culture. Ever since he was young, the actor has found ways to get himself in the public eye, experimenting with a series of ventures that have required quite the transformation. That willingness to try everything came from his father, as he explained to The Irish Times; after all, Arnold has been a bodybuilder and an actor, a politician, and a businessman. "Most of his advice comes back to working hard and making sure that when you wake up each and every day, that you want to do the thing that you're working on," he said.

Patrick, too, has jumped around the industry. At times he's been a model and a clothing entrepreneur, an actor and even a chef. That's not to mention his detour as a music video hunk. Read on for a look at the stunning transformation of Patrick Schwarzenegger.

