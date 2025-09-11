Trump & Melania's Latest Outing Together Ignites Speculation About His Health

Donald and Melania Trump were both in attendance at the Pentagon's 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Yet, Melania was seemingly the only one of the two of them who could stay awake for the entire event. It's been 24 years since the tragedy, and Donald attended the memorial to make a statement about the difficult moment in American history. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he took this opportunity to make threats, warning anyone with the desire to attack the United States, "we will hunt you down," adding, "we will crush you without mercy, and we will triumph without question. That's why we named the former Department of Defense, the Department of War," per NBC. He also took the opportunity to get in what seemed to be a short cat nap. And, folks on the internet are more preoccupied with his apparent sleepiness than they are with his words.

Trump at a 9/11 commemoration pic.twitter.com/ZVzH83F8hy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025

A video of Donald seeming to nod off as 9/11 victims' names were called out has been taking the internet by storm. Donald appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open amidst other glaringly obvious signs that his health seems to be in decline lately. And, folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, are getting increasingly concerned that this seemingly sleepy moment may be another indication that Donald's health is not as good as his circle asserts.