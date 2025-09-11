Trump & Melania's Latest Outing Together Ignites Speculation About His Health
Donald and Melania Trump were both in attendance at the Pentagon's 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Yet, Melania was seemingly the only one of the two of them who could stay awake for the entire event. It's been 24 years since the tragedy, and Donald attended the memorial to make a statement about the difficult moment in American history. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he took this opportunity to make threats, warning anyone with the desire to attack the United States, "we will hunt you down," adding, "we will crush you without mercy, and we will triumph without question. That's why we named the former Department of Defense, the Department of War," per NBC. He also took the opportunity to get in what seemed to be a short cat nap. And, folks on the internet are more preoccupied with his apparent sleepiness than they are with his words.
Trump at a 9/11 commemoration pic.twitter.com/ZVzH83F8hy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025
A video of Donald seeming to nod off as 9/11 victims' names were called out has been taking the internet by storm. Donald appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open amidst other glaringly obvious signs that his health seems to be in decline lately. And, folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, are getting increasingly concerned that this seemingly sleepy moment may be another indication that Donald's health is not as good as his circle asserts.
Trump's heavy eyelids make for bad optics
In mere hours, one tweet including a video of Donald Trump seemingly falling asleep at the 9/11 memorial event earned over 1.2 million views. Many of the people who watched this video apparently came away from it with the same questions. "What's happening with his face?" one user asked, sparking over a hundred responses. "Did he have a stroke? The right side of his face seems ... broken," another noted. Some, on the other hand, thought this behavior was a sign of old age or boredom. "Trump looks like crap today. Old, sleepy and slouching," one X user pointed out. "It's not about him, so of course he's bored," another joked. Despite the varying theories, there was one consistent sentiment throughout the comments. As one commenter put it, "He does not look well."
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt has praised Trump's "endurance" despite jarring videos repeatedly putting his age on blast. And, it is presumably clear to most people that accurate, truthful updates about the president's health will likely never be afforded to the public. This makes it all the more concerning when his behavior is out of the ordinary or unsettling. Whether it is a sign of poor health, old age, or just a bad night's sleep catching up with him is anyone's guess. Yet, one thing is for sure: Trump's attempts to squash the health rumors are falling flat.