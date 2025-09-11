Kamala Harris' Tell-All Book Isn't Scoring Her Brownie Points With Biden's Allies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The way Democrats handled the 2024 presidential election is something that will likely be studied for a long time. Former Vice President Kamala Harris has begun to excavate the rubble by writing about her historic presidential bid in the upcoming memoir, "107 Days," out September 23. An excerpt from the book was recently published in The Atlantic, and it rankled former aides and current allies of former President Joe Biden.

Even though Biden endorsed Harris after he dropped out of the race in July 2024, many have suggested that he should have either exited earlier or never have attempted re-election at all. One of the primary reasons for this was Biden's visible aging, which Harris touches on in her excerpt, claiming that even she noticed how Biden "got tired." She then suggested that Biden's choice to run for re-election was risky, writing, "This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego." This has led to some harsh responses.

"I hate that we're beating up on a man struggling with cancer," a previous Biden aide told Politico, bringing up Biden's heartbreaking health diagnosis of prostate cancer. Others criticized the timing of Harris' decision to point out Biden's frailty. "Why didn't she do this during the campaign," one former staffer asked. Harris, however, had more arrows to lodge at her former boss.