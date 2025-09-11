Kamala Harris' Tell-All Book Isn't Scoring Her Brownie Points With Biden's Allies
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The way Democrats handled the 2024 presidential election is something that will likely be studied for a long time. Former Vice President Kamala Harris has begun to excavate the rubble by writing about her historic presidential bid in the upcoming memoir, "107 Days," out September 23. An excerpt from the book was recently published in The Atlantic, and it rankled former aides and current allies of former President Joe Biden.
Even though Biden endorsed Harris after he dropped out of the race in July 2024, many have suggested that he should have either exited earlier or never have attempted re-election at all. One of the primary reasons for this was Biden's visible aging, which Harris touches on in her excerpt, claiming that even she noticed how Biden "got tired." She then suggested that Biden's choice to run for re-election was risky, writing, "This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego." This has led to some harsh responses.
"I hate that we're beating up on a man struggling with cancer," a previous Biden aide told Politico, bringing up Biden's heartbreaking health diagnosis of prostate cancer. Others criticized the timing of Harris' decision to point out Biden's frailty. "Why didn't she do this during the campaign," one former staffer asked. Harris, however, had more arrows to lodge at her former boss.
Kamala Harris alleges mistreatment in Joe Biden's administration
Kamala Harris' memoir is about more than just Joe Biden's health, of course. A source close to Harris told Politico, "She is being honest about her own experience." Part of that experience included some explanation for the potential feud simmering between Biden and Harris.
In her book, Harris alleges that she wasn't thought of when it came to events where Biden would be present, and that she felt the administration could have done a better job defending her in the press. While former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain did tell The New York Times that Harris might have a reason to feel left out of the spotlight, claiming, "I don't think we did a good enough job of selling her," others see Harris as whiny. One anonymous source told Politico the way Harris was handling this is "coming off as a grievance narrative." Another said, "It speaks to why she lost."
Since Harris probably wasn't happy when Biden gave his shady 2024 election take, she most likely won't enjoy this criticism of her side of the story. There was at least one previous Biden official who had her back, though, claiming, "They were sh**** to her over in the West Wing."