Trump Reportedly Played A Bigger Role In Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Feud Than We Knew

Despite Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris as his vice president, the relationship between Biden and Harris may have turned from friend to feud. Even with Biden endorsing Harris for president after he dropped out of the race in July 2024, the two apparently weren't on the same page, with Harris and her team trying to differentiate and distance her from Biden. Ultimately, it was a symbol of Donald Trump that may have really been the catalyst for the downfall of their relationship.

In September 2024, Biden was pictured wearing a Trump hat. He put it on briefly at a 9/11 commemoration event in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as a part of a friendly exchange with one of the attendees; Biden gave the man his hat while the man gave Biden the Trump hat that he'd been wearing. Whatever the reason behind it, Harris didn't appreciate the image. According to the book "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again" by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, Harris reportedly said, "'What is he doing? This is completely unhelpful. And so unnecessary." It was apparently that moment when Harris decided not to publicly campaign with Biden as she attempted to win the presidency.