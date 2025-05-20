Trump Reportedly Played A Bigger Role In Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Feud Than We Knew
Despite Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris as his vice president, the relationship between Biden and Harris may have turned from friend to feud. Even with Biden endorsing Harris for president after he dropped out of the race in July 2024, the two apparently weren't on the same page, with Harris and her team trying to differentiate and distance her from Biden. Ultimately, it was a symbol of Donald Trump that may have really been the catalyst for the downfall of their relationship.
In September 2024, Biden was pictured wearing a Trump hat. He put it on briefly at a 9/11 commemoration event in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as a part of a friendly exchange with one of the attendees; Biden gave the man his hat while the man gave Biden the Trump hat that he'd been wearing. Whatever the reason behind it, Harris didn't appreciate the image. According to the book "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again" by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, Harris reportedly said, "'What is he doing? This is completely unhelpful. And so unnecessary." It was apparently that moment when Harris decided not to publicly campaign with Biden as she attempted to win the presidency.
The viral Biden hat moment came the day after the Harris vs. Trump debate
Following Joe Biden's Trump hat faux pas, his team said that he had put on the hat as a part of his message of unity over 9/11. Yet, despite the context, plenty of people on social media seemed to think it was him endorsing Kamala Harris's opponent. Even Trump's team posted about it at the time, saying on X, formerly Twitter, "Thanks for the support, Joe!" Also, it happened the day after the debate between Trump and Harris, where Trump appeared to get rattled by the VP. So we could see how the moment may have taken some of the wind out of Harris's sails and why she might have wanted to distance herself from the president.
Biden hasn't yet commented on the information in the tell-all book that slams him for not backing out of the 2024 race sooner and reports on the apparent breaking point between the Harris and Biden teams. It may be that he's going to keep out of it entirely, or it may be that he is focused on more serious issues, having recently been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. Harris has also stayed silent thus far about the claims made in the book; she has posted a message of support and condolence in response to Biden's cancer announcement.