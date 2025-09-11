Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Tacky Night Out 'Fit Proves Money Can't Buy You Class
If you thought marrying Jeff Bezos would give Lauren Sánchez Bezos access to all the highest-end designers, you were right. Unfortunately, money and access does not equal good taste. And, her latest ensemble is proof of this. Her recent look at New York Fashion Week definitely wasn't cheap, but it sure looked like it was.
On September 10, Lauren headed to Chanel's Sofia Coppola book launch party as a part of New York Fashion Week. She dressed in Chanel for the Chanel event, but the ensemble definitely didn't work. She wore a floor-length black skirt with horizontal stripes of a shiny fabric alternating with stripes of polka dot printed mesh. She paired the skirt with black heeled booties and a plain white tank top and accessorized with black sunglasses, a black clutch, gold earrings, and a black belt with gold chains. Lauren may have thought that her black, white, and gold all over Chanel look was chic, but folks online though this outfit managed to make her awful wedding gown look like it belonged on the best-dressed list.
Netizens had plenty to say about Lauren Sánchez Bezos' NYFW 'fit, and it wasn't good
Lauren Sánchez Bezos has worn some expensive outfits over the years — even before she and billionaire Jeff Bezos said "I do." It's clear, though, that she doesn't have the style chops to make her pricey ensembles look fashion-forward. Instead, we often see her in outfits that scream trophy wife gone wrong or look just plain tacky. And, based on the comments on her latest New York Fashion Week aesthetic, it's clear that folks on X, formerly known as Twitter think that this 'fit was not as elevated and cool as she thought it was.
"She is sooo TACKY .... It's wild!!!" one X user commented on a tweet showing off photos of Lauren's outfit. "All that money and she still looks tacky," added another. One said, "It costs a lot to look that cheap," while another wrote, "How you married to one of the richest men in the world and look like a washed up Shein model," with a laughing emoji. Evidently, folks couldn't ignore the fact that money can't buy good taste. That said, there is something money can buy that could save this controversial celeb from future embarrassment: a stylist.