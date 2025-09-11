Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Tacky Night Out 'Fit Proves Money Can't Buy You Class

Lauren Sánchez Bezos has worn some expensive outfits over the years — even before she and billionaire Jeff Bezos said "I do." It's clear, though, that she doesn't have the style chops to make her pricey ensembles look fashion-forward. Instead, we often see her in outfits that scream trophy wife gone wrong or look just plain tacky. And, based on the comments on her latest New York Fashion Week aesthetic, it's clear that folks on X, formerly known as Twitter think that this 'fit was not as elevated and cool as she thought it was.

"She is sooo TACKY .... It's wild!!!" one X user commented on a tweet showing off photos of Lauren's outfit. "All that money and she still looks tacky," added another. One said, "It costs a lot to look that cheap," while another wrote, "How you married to one of the richest men in the world and look like a washed up Shein model," with a laughing emoji. Evidently, folks couldn't ignore the fact that money can't buy good taste. That said, there is something money can buy that could save this controversial celeb from future embarrassment: a stylist.