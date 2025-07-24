Lauren Sánchez Bezos Outfits That Make Her Awful Wedding Gown Look Best-Dressed
There were several worst-dressed guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' controversial three-day wedding extravaganza in Venice, Italy, in June 2025, but unfortunately, the one with the most fashion misses might have been the bride. A day before the official ceremony, the former journalist squeezed into a pre-wedding dress that looked painful. An equally uncomfortable-looking 'fit was Sánchez Bezos' Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown. Like their extravagant wedding, the dress received more criticism than praise, with Vogue's wedding gown post alone being filled with endless comments giving it two thumbs down.
One commenter took a swipe not only at the new Mrs. Sánchez Bezos' outfit but also her appearance, writing: "Her dress looks as uncomfortable as her face." Another pondered, "Wonder if she get [sic] her dress on Amazon." Katie Couric also gave her two cents on both the couple's outrageously expensive nuptials and Sánchez Bezos' look under a seemingly now-deleted Instagram post from political commentator and grandson of John F. Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg. Couric commented (per TMZ): "Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back."
Sánchez Bezos seemingly brushed off all the negative comments, having been spotted smiling with her husband a few weeks after the ceremony. Perhaps it might be because she's no stranger to criticism aimed toward her style. She has worn plenty of inappropriate outfits, including a white pantsuit and lace bra that had Megyn Kelly accusing her of dressing like a lady of the night at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. Sánchez Bezos is also guilty of wearing outdated trends, such as her Lauren Boebert-esque look for a dinner date in March 2025. But those aren't the only looks we didn't love.
Her terrible sheer outfit at the Monaco Grand Prix
Did Lauren Sánchez Bezos' figure look jaw-dropping in this floor-length, see-through black dress at the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo in May 2025? Yes. Was this a terrible look anyway? Unfortunately. It wasn't just that the bodice and skirt of the dress looked like they were made of different fabrics; it was also the awkward sheer panels on the skirt that, for some reason, fully exposed her thighs but not her ankles and feet. Despite Sánchez Bezos' stunning body and confidence, it's gonna be a no from us.
Her outdated and cheap-looking dress for a 2022 benefit
Even before dating and marrying billionaire Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos was already quite rich herself, with reports claiming she was worth an estimated $30 million before their wedding. But she proved that money just can't buy taste when she chose to attend the 2022 Robin Hood Benefit in New York City wearing an outdated white-and-gray sequin dress that looked like she got it from Shein for $8. The dress also seemed like it could be from the early 2010s when two-toned bodycon dresses were trendy.
Her bodycon dress that looked more Fashion Nova than high fashion
Lauren Sánchez Bezos tried to go for an edgy look when she and Jeff Bezos attended Versace's fall/winter 2023 runway show. She rocked a sequin LBD featuring black belt straps with white buckles that formed a crisscross pattern across her dress. While fashion show attendees usually wear clothing from the designer showcasing their collection, it's unclear if her dress was indeed from Versace. However, we wouldn't be shocked if Sánchez Bezos was wearing a look from Fashion Nova, as that's what the outfit was giving.
Sánchez Bezos' unflattering pantsuit
Lauren Sánchez Bezos rarely trades her figure-hugging, see-through looks for pantsuits, but when she does, she almost never nails it. Years before her white suit and bra fiasco at Donald Trump's inauguration, the Emmy-winning reporter donned a different but equally awful suit look for a screening of a National Geographic documentary in Washington, D.C., in 2022. The jacket and pants were wrinkly and appeared to be made of a shiny fabric that made her look like she was either wearing garbage bag haute couture or paying homage to the disco era.
Her eye-searing look for her red carpet debut with Jeff Bezos
About a year after Jeff Bezos went public with his relationship with Lauren Sánchez Bezos, the pair appeared on the red carpet as a couple for the first time at an Amazon Prime event in 2020. For such a big milestone in their relationship, you'd expect them to bring their fashion A-game. Unfortunately, both of their outfits flopped, especially Sánchez Bezos' red-and-black dress, which was painful to look at. It's unclear what exactly the pattern on the dress is supposed to be. Flowers? Strawberries? Amoebas? Either way, it's eye-searing.
Her overly recycled silhouette
Lauren Sánchez Bezos described her style to People in 2024 as "a little sexy." While preferring sexy styles isn't an issue, recycling the same look over and over again is. Sánchez Bezos wore a black gown with a tight, low-cut bodice and sheer skirt for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. However, we've probably seen this same style on her multiple times. Her sheer lace look during Milan Fashion Week in 2024 was essentially the same dress in different fonts, and so was her see-through outfit at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2025.
Her red award show number that looked like the opposite of glamorous
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' fashion fails didn't start during her relationship with Jeff Bezos, as she also had some major red carpet misses back when she was still working as a news anchor and married to a different wealthy businessman. She showed up at the 16th annual Diversity Awards in 2008 wearing this red-hot mess of a dress. The one-shoulder gown's skirt was gathered on her left hip in a way that did her figure no favors and resulted in the dress looking like a last-minute homemade project.
Her 2009 look that didn't age well
Lauren Sánchez Bezos joined the puff sleeve dress and wide belt trend of the 2000s when she donned this silk yellow-orange belted look for March of Dimes' Celebration of Babies event in Beverly Hills in 2009. However, this look hasn't stood the test of time, and the outfit itself also wasn't the most flattering or chic even then. Belting the loose dress at the waist did not stop it from looking frumpy. While Sánchez Bezos served '90s telenovela star with her gorgeous hair and makeup, the outfit wasn't up to par.