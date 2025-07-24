Lauren Sánchez Bezos Outfits That Make Her Awful Wedding Gown Look Best-Dressed

There were several worst-dressed guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' controversial three-day wedding extravaganza in Venice, Italy, in June 2025, but unfortunately, the one with the most fashion misses might have been the bride. A day before the official ceremony, the former journalist squeezed into a pre-wedding dress that looked painful. An equally uncomfortable-looking 'fit was Sánchez Bezos' Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown. Like their extravagant wedding, the dress received more criticism than praise, with Vogue's wedding gown post alone being filled with endless comments giving it two thumbs down.

One commenter took a swipe not only at the new Mrs. Sánchez Bezos' outfit but also her appearance, writing: "Her dress looks as uncomfortable as her face." Another pondered, "Wonder if she get [sic] her dress on Amazon." Katie Couric also gave her two cents on both the couple's outrageously expensive nuptials and Sánchez Bezos' look under a seemingly now-deleted Instagram post from political commentator and grandson of John F. Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg. Couric commented (per TMZ): "Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back."

Sánchez Bezos seemingly brushed off all the negative comments, having been spotted smiling with her husband a few weeks after the ceremony. Perhaps it might be because she's no stranger to criticism aimed toward her style. She has worn plenty of inappropriate outfits, including a white pantsuit and lace bra that had Megyn Kelly accusing her of dressing like a lady of the night at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. Sánchez Bezos is also guilty of wearing outdated trends, such as her Lauren Boebert-esque look for a dinner date in March 2025. But those aren't the only looks we didn't love.