What Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Friends Really Think About Their Relationship
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's friends have some big feelings about their engagement, and now that the news is out, they're letting the world know the true nature of the "So High School" singer's relationship with her NFL tight end beau.
"Their friends feel like they bring out the best in each other, and the people close to them are glad it's out in the open," a source told People in September 2025. "Everyone thinks they make a great couple, and it's been awesome to see how they've made time for each other despite their busy schedules." People also reported that many of the friends Swift and Kelce consider to be part of their inner circle found out about the engagement the day it happened and had to keep the happy news a secret until the couple told the world via Instagram on August 27, 2025.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift captioned the announcement, which featured various snapshots of the moment, including Kelce down on one knee in the yard of his Lee's Summit, Missouri, home, which was decorated to resemble a botanical garden.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's famous friends are celebrating the news
Swifties need look no further than social media to learn how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's friends feel about this latest chapter of their love story. As reported by People, Swift's best friend from high school, Abigail Anderson, made her feelings known by sharing the announcement post in her Instagram Stories with a simple message: "This." Swift's longtime friend Selena Gomez, who's engaged Benny Blanco, also shared her excitement in her Instagram Stories, resharing the post and writing, "When bestie gets engaged."
Their friends in Chiefs Nation also had a lot of love to share via Instagram Stories. Brittany Mahomes reshared the post on her account, writing, "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two." Her husband, Kelce's Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, also shared the post on his Instagram Stories, decorating it with red heart emojis, per People.
Sabrina Carpenter, the only collaborator on Swift's upcoming album, "The Life of A Showgirl," shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a string of white hearts, while Swift's friend and previous collaborator Gracie Abrams congratulated her at a live show. "I feel like we should be saying a big congratulations to Taylor, who's not here, but everybody, just congratulations to her," she said (via Instagram), before singing their song "Us."