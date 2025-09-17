What Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Friends Really Think About Their Relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's friends have some big feelings about their engagement, and now that the news is out, they're letting the world know the true nature of the "So High School" singer's relationship with her NFL tight end beau.

"Their friends feel like they bring out the best in each other, and the people close to them are glad it's out in the open," a source told People in September 2025. "Everyone thinks they make a great couple, and it's been awesome to see how they've made time for each other despite their busy schedules." People also reported that many of the friends Swift and Kelce consider to be part of their inner circle found out about the engagement the day it happened and had to keep the happy news a secret until the couple told the world via Instagram on August 27, 2025.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift captioned the announcement, which featured various snapshots of the moment, including Kelce down on one knee in the yard of his Lee's Summit, Missouri, home, which was decorated to resemble a botanical garden.