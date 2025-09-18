Everything We Know About Young Sheldon Star Emily Osment's Hush-Hush Divorce

Given Hollywood's propensity for long, drawn-out (and highly publicized) divorces, a high-profile couple settling their split quickly and quietly feels like a rarity. But it does happen. In fact, "Young Sheldon" star Emily Osment's divorce from ex-husband Jack Anthony was about as hush-hush as a celebrity split could possibly be. It certainly got some media attention, but — much like the marriage itself — it was over and done with so fast that you'd be forgiven if it didn't even end up on your radar. But if you want to know all the (honestly not so) juicy details, we've got you covered.

Osment and Anthony hard-launched their relationship in 2021, and subsequently announced their engagement two years later in a since-deleted Instagram post. At the time, a diamond expert even told us that Osment's engagement ring had a royal quality about it. The "Hannah Montana" alum and her then-beau ultimately tied the knot in a private ceremony in October 2024. However, Osment and Anthony's marriage would prove to be a short-lived one, as the pair would separate in December 2024 before officially filing for divorce in March 2025.

Per TMZ, the terms of the divorce were settled mere days after the filing, with the process having likely been expedited by the fact that Osment and Anthony signed a prenuptial agreement before exchanging vows, and don't have any children, meaning custody was a non-issue. That being said, the divorce technically wasn't finalized until September 2025, owing to the six-month waiting period required by law (per the Associated Press).