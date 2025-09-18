Everything We Know About Young Sheldon Star Emily Osment's Hush-Hush Divorce
Given Hollywood's propensity for long, drawn-out (and highly publicized) divorces, a high-profile couple settling their split quickly and quietly feels like a rarity. But it does happen. In fact, "Young Sheldon" star Emily Osment's divorce from ex-husband Jack Anthony was about as hush-hush as a celebrity split could possibly be. It certainly got some media attention, but — much like the marriage itself — it was over and done with so fast that you'd be forgiven if it didn't even end up on your radar. But if you want to know all the (honestly not so) juicy details, we've got you covered.
Osment and Anthony hard-launched their relationship in 2021, and subsequently announced their engagement two years later in a since-deleted Instagram post. At the time, a diamond expert even told us that Osment's engagement ring had a royal quality about it. The "Hannah Montana" alum and her then-beau ultimately tied the knot in a private ceremony in October 2024. However, Osment and Anthony's marriage would prove to be a short-lived one, as the pair would separate in December 2024 before officially filing for divorce in March 2025.
Per TMZ, the terms of the divorce were settled mere days after the filing, with the process having likely been expedited by the fact that Osment and Anthony signed a prenuptial agreement before exchanging vows, and don't have any children, meaning custody was a non-issue. That being said, the divorce technically wasn't finalized until September 2025, owing to the six-month waiting period required by law (per the Associated Press).
What did Emily Osment have to say about her divorce?
Given that Emily Osment and Jack Anthony were together for more than three years, only to separate a mere two months after getting married, the million-dollar question is obviously, "Why?" After all, Osment simply cited the catch-all legal term "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Moreover, while we have a pretty good idea as to how the divorce was able to be settled so quickly, the actual terms of Osment and Anthony's settlement have not been publicly revealed.
With that in mind, the closest thing we're likely to get to a definitive answer came in a statement Osment made to Today after her divorce became public knowledge in March 2025. And, from the sound of things, it took actually tying the knot for Osment and Anthony to realize that marriage simply wasn't for them. "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it's relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn't work out," she said.
Still, this is obviously a far cry from Osment's remarks on "CBS Mornings" shortly after her wedding in October 2024. "[It's going] great so far," Osment said at the time, adding, "These past four days have been glorious." Meanwhile, Anthony himself — who is far less in the public eye than his ex-wife, and has no public social media accounts — has not issued any kind of official comment regarding the split, let alone any further details.