Everything We Know About Young Sheldon Star Emily Osment's Short-Lived Marriage To Jack Anthony
Actor Emily Osment has had an absolutely stunning transformation since her days as a child star. Though she had previously appeared in projects like the "Spy Kids" film series, it was Osment's time starring in "Hannah Montana" opposite Miley Cyrus that truly made her a household name among 2000s kids. More recently, Osment had an increasingly-prominent role on the "Big Bang Theory" prequel series "Young Sheldon," which in turn led to her joining the spinoff series "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" as one of its two leads. But while Osment has certainly proven that her career is built to last, the same can't be said about her real-life first marriage to musician Jack Anthony.
Obviously, Osment and Anthony aren't going to top the list of the shortest celebrity marriages. It'd be pretty hard to beat Britney Spears and Jason Alexander's record of less than three days, after all. Still, despite having been a couple for about three years, by the time they tied the knot, Osment and Anthony ended up calling it quits after only five months of marriage. Not only that, but while finalizing a divorce can sometimes take years, and Hollywood itself is no stranger to drawn-out separations, Osment and Anthony's split was actually settled extremely fast. But how did it all go down? Here's what we know about Osment's short-lived marriage to Anthony.
Emily Osment and Jack Anthony had a private wedding ceremony
Most of what we know about Emily Osment and Jack Anthony's romance comes from Osment herself, as Anthony seems to lack any real social media presence. The two went public with their romance around the summer of 2021, with Osment taking to Instagram to share photos from a day she and her beau spent at Disneyland. At the time, Osment had recently broken up with Jim Gilbert, a therapist she began dating in 2016. In a subsequent Instagram post that she's since taken down, Osment announced that she and Anthony had gotten engaged in the summer of 2023. "I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy," she wrote in the caption (via People), adding, "I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years."
Osment and Anthony wed in a private ceremony just over a year later, in October 2024. Less than a week after exchanging vows with the musician, Osment shared the good news during an appearance on "CBS Mornings" alongside her "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" co-lead Montana Jordan. "[It's going] great so far," Osment said at the time, adding, "These past four days have been glorious." Though not too much is known about the details of the big day, Emily's older brother and fellow actor Haley Joel Osment was reportedly in attendance as a groomsman.
Emily Osment and Jack Anthony had a speedy divorce (in more ways than one)
While the first four days of Emily Osment's marriage to Jack Anthony went well, things apparently went south soon after. Court documents reveal that, in a shocking turn of events, Osment filed for divorce in early March 2025, a mere five months after she and Anthony said, "I do." What's even more surprising is that the former Disney star listed their date of separation as Dec. 7, 2024 — meaning that she and Anthony were only actually together for less than half of their marriage.
"I think with any big decision in your life, whether it's relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn't work out," Osment said in a statement to Today after word of her divorce got out. In the divorce filing itself, the "Cyberbully" star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Beyond that, they didn't share any further information about what went wrong.
Still, at the very least, Osment and Anthony didn't have to endure a lengthy court battle. According to TMZ, the pair settled on the terms of their divorce just three days after Osment filed. The outlet reports that Osment and Anthony had signed a prenuptial agreement before getting hitched a few months prior. This, combined with the fact that the two don't have any children, likely expedited the legal process significantly.
Emily Osment's divorce was settled on her birthday
March 10, 2025, was the day the news broke that Emily Osment's divorce had been finalized a mere three days after she filed. But that date is significant for another reason ... it was the former "Hannah Montana" star's 33rd birthday. In an Instagram post that she made the day after her birthday, Osment refrained from directly acknowledging her split from Jack Anthony. However, she did allude to the fact that she had received a lot of support from her circle amid what was almost certainly a whiplash of emotions. "Thank you for all the sweet birthday wishes! and for all my tremendous, wild and beautiful friends that made this week so special in so many ways," Osment wrote, adding, "i love you!"
Osment made a second post chronicling her birthday adventures another day later, which similarly eschewed any direct references to her ex. "If your birthday week doesn't include lounging in front of a fireplace, friends you've had for decades, a whole lot of trees ... I think you're doing it wrong," it read. At the time of writing, Osment also hasn't made any other Instagram posts regarding her short-lived marriage. Rather, her feed seems to suggest that she's simply living her best life now that everything has been sorted. Whether it's attending the wrap party for Season 1 of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" or going to a baseball game with older brother Haley Joel, she seems happy to be making memories as a single woman.