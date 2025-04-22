Everything We Know About Young Sheldon Star Emily Osment's Short-Lived Marriage To Jack Anthony

Actor Emily Osment has had an absolutely stunning transformation since her days as a child star. Though she had previously appeared in projects like the "Spy Kids" film series, it was Osment's time starring in "Hannah Montana" opposite Miley Cyrus that truly made her a household name among 2000s kids. More recently, Osment had an increasingly-prominent role on the "Big Bang Theory" prequel series "Young Sheldon," which in turn led to her joining the spinoff series "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" as one of its two leads. But while Osment has certainly proven that her career is built to last, the same can't be said about her real-life first marriage to musician Jack Anthony.

Obviously, Osment and Anthony aren't going to top the list of the shortest celebrity marriages. It'd be pretty hard to beat Britney Spears and Jason Alexander's record of less than three days, after all. Still, despite having been a couple for about three years, by the time they tied the knot, Osment and Anthony ended up calling it quits after only five months of marriage. Not only that, but while finalizing a divorce can sometimes take years, and Hollywood itself is no stranger to drawn-out separations, Osment and Anthony's split was actually settled extremely fast. But how did it all go down? Here's what we know about Osment's short-lived marriage to Anthony.