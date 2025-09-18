Footage Of Trump & Biden's Restaurant Outings Are Sure To Send Donald's Ego Into A Tailspin
Former President Joe Biden has taken up residence in President Donald Trump's head, and he's been living there rent-free ever since. The Epstein files? A Biden administration hoax. Inflation? That's on Sleepy Joe. The Russia-Ukraine war? Biden's fault. Trump's penchant to shift the blame to his predecessor whenever the seat behind the Resolute Desk gets a little too hot might, in part, be because Biden was well-liked by many — and Trump's fragile ego doesn't do well with competition. While his MAGA base practically worships him, the president hasn't exactly been in their good graces since he decided not to release those sought-after Epstein files. Additionally, Trump has been getting a lot of heat from the residents of Washington after he deployed the National Guard in the city, claiming that crime is out of control.
In September 2025, Trump paid a visit to D.C. restaurant Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, in what appeared to be an attempt to show everyone that his crackdown on crime made him feel safe enough to venture into public establishments. Only, the divisive politician was met with jeers and heckles by unhappy civilians, who shouted, "Free D.C., Free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time" (via NPR). In a viral video clip of the incident, Trump can be seen losing his cool with the protestors, gesturing wildly to his security to remove them from the establishment.
After the incident, some pundits took to X to stir the pot, posting a clip of Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, visiting a restaurant, where they received a very warm welcome. People were cheering, thanking Biden, and scrambling to shake hands with him. This was a far cry from the treatment Trump received, and it's safe to say his ego won't take this comparison very well.
Biden continues to take center stage in the Trump administration
It appears that Donald Trump doesn't realize that continually bringing up former President Joe Biden is actually taking the spotlight off of him. Trump has reportedly praised Biden behind closed doors, which hints that he might just be a tad nervous about not surpassing his predecessor's accomplishments (even though he publicly insists Biden doesn't have any to boast about).
Trump brought up Biden's name so often (580 times, at least) during the first 100 days of his second term that those uninformed about current affairs would likely have thought the former president hadn't yet moved out of the White House. During a Fox News interview in May 2025, the divisive politician once again had a hard time not bringing Biden into the conversation. While Trump almost let his regrets over bullying Biden slip after surviving a second assassination attempt, he seemed to have gotten over his nostalgia by the time the interview was conducted. "The only thing I admired about sleepy Joe Biden is the following: He'd go to a beach, lay down on a cot – barely able to get his feet through the sand – he'd lay down and within minutes he's sleeping and have cameras watching," Trump said (via Hindustan Times). "I could never do that. I would never be able to sleep like that."
Trump was being modest, for once. While the lull of ocean waves might not calm him like it does Biden, things like courtroom proceedings and meetings with foreign governments seem to put him right to sleep. Joe Biden's name, however, seems to be one of the few things that can keep the president wide awake.