Footage Of Trump & Biden's Restaurant Outings Are Sure To Send Donald's Ego Into A Tailspin

Former President Joe Biden has taken up residence in President Donald Trump's head, and he's been living there rent-free ever since. The Epstein files? A Biden administration hoax. Inflation? That's on Sleepy Joe. The Russia-Ukraine war? Biden's fault. Trump's penchant to shift the blame to his predecessor whenever the seat behind the Resolute Desk gets a little too hot might, in part, be because Biden was well-liked by many — and Trump's fragile ego doesn't do well with competition. While his MAGA base practically worships him, the president hasn't exactly been in their good graces since he decided not to release those sought-after Epstein files. Additionally, Trump has been getting a lot of heat from the residents of Washington after he deployed the National Guard in the city, claiming that crime is out of control.

In September 2025, Trump paid a visit to D.C. restaurant Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, in what appeared to be an attempt to show everyone that his crackdown on crime made him feel safe enough to venture into public establishments. Only, the divisive politician was met with jeers and heckles by unhappy civilians, who shouted, "Free D.C., Free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time" (via NPR). In a viral video clip of the incident, Trump can be seen losing his cool with the protestors, gesturing wildly to his security to remove them from the establishment.

Donald Trump was furious after protesters confronted him tonight and demanded that they be removed from the restaurant. What a total loser! pic.twitter.com/itYCTIqln7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 10, 2025

After the incident, some pundits took to X to stir the pot, posting a clip of Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, visiting a restaurant, where they received a very warm welcome. People were cheering, thanking Biden, and scrambling to shake hands with him. This was a far cry from the treatment Trump received, and it's safe to say his ego won't take this comparison very well.