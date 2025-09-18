Dana Perino's Cheeto Tan Suggests She's Taking Tips From Trump

Dana Perino's tan most likely would've stood out no matter what she wore, but she did herself no favors by wearing a bright red dress. Although it wasn't exactly Perino's worst fashion fail of all time, it was certainly up there. The outfit's overly bright shade clashed with the dull colors of the room she was in, and automatically drew attention to Perino's fake tan. Furthermore, the tan looked like it matched the shade of the garb's bronze buttons better than it matched the news anchor herself. Her skin tone is considerably lighter when she's all-natural, and knowing what Perino looks like make-up free just makes her carrot-inspired skin tone all the more jarring. That's especially true when all the tan does is diminish the fresh glow she already had without it.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that this tan tragedy could've been avoided, despite Perino looking stunning all on her own. All signs indicated that her addiction to this kind of makeup would only get worse before it got better. In June 2025, she posted an up-close video of herself on her Instagram profile, where she showed just how bad her tanning addiction had become. However, at least Perino wore a plain black shirt that was more modest, and the lighting helped soften up the tan's bronze color a little, so it wasn't as harsh as it could've been. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for her August 2025 post.