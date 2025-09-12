Donald Trump Gives Rare Insight Into Barron's Emotional Side In Interview About Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump's takes on Barron Trump's life have proven that he's out of touch with his son before, but based on this anecdote, this was seemingly one thing he and Barron were able to connect over. And, it wasn't the only interesting insight about Barron that he shared during this interview. Donald explained how surprised he was by Barron's admiration for Charlie Kirk, noting that "... normally he's not full of praise for a lot of people." That certainly implies that Barron isn't just reserved and quiet about his feelings in the public eye; he may behave that way around his dad, too.

During his interview, Donald was asked how he was helping Barron with the sudden loss of a public figure he admired. Donald neglected to answer this, instead veering into talk about the White House ballroom that he is having built. He explained that he was meeting with architects about the project when he was alerted about Kirk's death, asserting, "it's gonna be incredible." So, it remains unclear how Barron has been dealing with this news ever since.

Interestingly, though, just days ago Barron's biggest fan who caught the attention of Trump insiders with her fan Instagram page for the 19-year-old first son revealed her identity. Now, she has been keeping the @barrotrump Instagram page updated with tributes to Kirk, indicating that Barron's support for Kirk has managed to break through his infamously mysterious persona.