Kayleigh McEnany Might Be Fox News' Next Top Blonde With New Gig (Watch Out, Ainsley!)

One would think that Ainsley Earhardt's romance with Sean Hannity may give her a leg up on the competition when it comes to being Fox News royalty, but there's another blonde bombshell who's officially rising through the ranks. Former Donald Trump White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany just got a big promotion. And, we have a feeling Earhardt might be feeling a bit jealous of this one.

McEnany is currently a cohost on the series "Outnumbered." Yet, she's no longer going to be working on a show where she's outnumbered by cohosts. Instead, McEnany is getting her own show. "Saturday in America" will air on Saturday mornings following "Fox & Friends Weekend." It seems as though Earhardt won't be moving from her spot as "Fox & Friends" cohost. While she may simply love her current role, it is entirely possible that she feels overlooked now that McEnany has been given her own show in what seems like a vital time slot. Earhardt has been in her role for over a decade, starting in 2013, and she has been with the network since 2007. McEnany, on the other hand, has a much shorter history with Fox. She was White House press secretary from April 2020 to January 2021 during Trump's first term, and she joined Fox just a few months later.